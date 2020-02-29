GAA Congress Vote Against Introduction Of Black Card In Hurling

Delegates at GAA Congress 2020 have voted against the introduction of a black card in hurling for cynical play or abuse towards a referee.

Motion 13 was voted on Saturday morning with 82% of delegates voting against the rule which was brought into football back in 2014.

The proposed introduction of the black card to hurling would have resulted in 10 minutes in the sin bin.

And if a player was already on a yellow card, a subsequent black card would have resulted in a sending off.

The result of the motion will largely be seen as a positive one with many players believing that there was no need to introduce the controversial black card rule into the game of hurling.

Speaking to Pundit Arena, Tipperary’s John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer, outlined that he felt a black card rule would have potentially ruined the game going forward.

“I think it is just a conversation that’s been had with people wanting to change the game but I don’t know, I don’t want to change the game because it’s still the best game in the world you know?

“It’s a field sport, it’s fast but bringing in the black card would, in my opinion, completely ruin the game because you have to have that pulling and dragging from a defender, you have to have that hard-hitting and all this sort of stuff.

“To take it out of the game you are losing the whole GAA aspect, your whole hurling aspect if you start bringing in these black cards, pink cards, whatever.

“It completely ruins the game and it is going to ruin the game. The game is perfect the way it is. I’d say leave the game the way it is and stop trying to change it if it’s not broke don’t change it.”

Earlier this morning, the motion to award two points for a sideline cut that goes directly between the posts was defeated. For a full list of the motions up for debate, and the decisions, click here.