Late free sees Cavan upset Monaghan in Ulster Championship thriller

by Oisin McQueirns

Cavan defeated Monaghan in a stunning game in the Ulster Championship thanks to a late free from goalkeeper Raymond Galligan.

Monaghan had been ahead by seven at the break but Cavan impressively managed to pull it back, with a brilliant Gerard Smith point in stoppage time meaning the scores were level after the seventy minutes.

The drama continued into extra-time as Monaghan were reduced to 14 men, with Christopher McGuinness being handed his marching orders following an off the ball incident.

Monaghan however took a two point lead into half-time of extra-time and looked as though they would finish the job in the second half against Cavan.

A goal from Martin O’Reilly though turned the tide once again, as he palmed the ball into the empty net after a hand pass from Thomas Galligan.

The goalscorer O’Reilly was again in the thick of the action late and his black card meant that both counties would finish the game with 14 men.

Monaghan won a late free to level the game and Rory Beggan stepped up to slot the ball over the bar as it looked for all the world like penalties would be needed to separate the two sides.

Cavan had other ideas however and they themselves won a free in what would surely be the final kick of the game. Galligan stepped up from way out and struck the ball over the bar to hand Cavan a famous win.

Author: Oisin McQueirns

Oisin McQueirns is a digital journalist at Pundit Arena. Massive fan of Leeds United, Ric Flair and Trusting The Process. Contact him here oisin@punditarena.com

