Bumper Quiz: How Well Do You Know The History Of GAA?

The Gaelic Athletic Association is something we hold dear to our hearts in Ireland but how well do you know the history of the GAA?
From All-Ireland finalists to All-Star winners, hurling greats to football icons and everything else in between. Do you know the difference between Brian Fenton and Brian Mullins? What about the county home ground of little old Leitrim?
With over 100 years of action between both hurling and Gaelic football, there is plenty of history out there for young people to delve into.
What we want to know is, how well do you know your GAA? We’ve thrown together a wide-ranging a list of 20 questions to test you and your friends GAA knowledge.
Good luck and let us know what you get. If the quiz does not display below click here.
