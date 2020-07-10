Ulster GAA Given Green Light To Go Ahead But Only Behind Closed Doors

The Ulster Council have today confirmed that GAA matches in the ‘six counties’ will be played behind closed doors upon its return in seven days time.

Delegates within Ulster GAA had remained hopeful that crowds of up to 500 spectators would be given the green light to attend games which would have been in conjunction with Phase Four of the government’s roadmap which is expected to permit crowds of 500 people from July 20.

However, after much deliberation, the NI Executive in conjunction with the health authority has ruled this out meaning games in the ‘six counties’ will have to be played behind closed doors for now.

Clubs will, however, be able to partake in challenges matches from Saturday, July 11 with competitive action returning next Friday, July 17.

“Following today’s Executive meeting, I am pleased to announce that outdoor competitive games in the ‘Six Counties’ will now be able to take place from Saturday 11 July. This means that clubs will, from Saturday, be able to play challenge games in the north, ahead of the GAA’s resumption of competitive club fixtures on Friday 17th July.

“However, counties and clubs should be aware that spectators are not yet permitted to attend games in the north – those attending games is limited to essential personnel only (e.g. players, team management personnel, medics, Covid supervisors, match officials, working media (where appropriate) and club officials who have a specific function at the game).

“There is an onus on clubs and counties to enforce the no spectators regulation rigidly. Hopefully within a very short space of time there will be provision for some spectators to attend games but until such times games can take place with only essential personnel being present.

“Ulster GAA appeals to clubs and counties to ensure that these conditions are met – we must all remember that if there is a breach(es) we are not only increasing the risk of Coronavirus spread but are also increasing the risk of restrictions being re-imposed.”