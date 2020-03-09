Ulster Club Shut Down Following Coronavirus Detection

St. Gall’s GAC has been forced to close its clubhouse and suspend all training following a positive test for coronavirus within the Belfast club.

The club is a heavyweight of Ulster football having featured in two All-Ireland senior club football finals since the turn of the century, winning the Andy Merrigan Cup in 2010.

As reported by RTÉ, a non-playing adult member of the club recently tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from a trip to Italy. The club, which is based on the Falls Road in west Belfast, has now been closed for a deep clean on advice from Northern Ireland’s Public Health Agency.

The Public Health Agency are aware of when the patient last visited the club as well as all club-related activites since then. According to RTÉ, the club has described the move to close its doors as a precautionary action.

St. Gall’s will be well-known to GAA fans having dined at Gaelic football’s top table for the better part of 20 years now. They’ve won 19 Antrim senior county titles including a run of 13 in 14 years between 2001 and 2014. They’ve won the Ulster club championship on three occasions with their last two title wins leading to All-Ireland final appearances.

Unfortunately, they lost out to a Michael Donnellan-inspired Salthill-Knocknacarra in 2006 before bouncing back four years later to defeat Kilmurry-Ibrickane in 2010.