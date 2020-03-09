Home GAA Ulster Club Shut Down Following Coronavirus Detection

Ulster Club Shut Down Following Coronavirus Detection

Michael Corry March 9, 2020

St. Gall’s GAC has been forced to close its clubhouse and suspend all training following a positive test for coronavirus within the Belfast club. 

The club is a heavyweight of Ulster football having featured in two All-Ireland senior club football finals since the turn of the century, winning the Andy Merrigan Cup in 2010.

st galls

As reported by RTÉ, a non-playing adult member of the club recently tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from a trip to Italy. The club, which is based on the Falls Road in west Belfast, has now been closed for a deep clean on advice from Northern Ireland’s Public Health Agency.

The Public Health Agency are aware of when the patient last visited the club as well as all club-related activites since then. According to RTÉ, the club has described the move to close its doors as a precautionary action.

st galls

St. Gall’s will be well-known to GAA fans having dined at Gaelic football’s top table for the better part of 20 years now. They’ve won 19 Antrim senior county titles including a run of 13 in 14 years between 2001 and 2014. They’ve won the Ulster club championship on three occasions with their last two title wins leading to All-Ireland final appearances.

Unfortunately, they lost out to a Michael Donnellan-inspired Salthill-Knocknacarra in 2006 before bouncing back four years later to defeat Kilmurry-Ibrickane in 2010.

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share
Email

About Michael Corry

Sports Journalist based in Dublin. Hit me up if you have a unique story to tell. Email: michael@punditarena.com Twitter: @Corry_10 Instagram: @Corry_10
Pundit Arena © 2020. All Rights Reserved.