TG4 To Show A Host Of Classic GAA Encounters Over The Next Month

It would seem as though most of us are suffering with a GAA-shaped hole in our hearts at present.
Well, you need not worry as the good people at TG4 have sorted all of your GAA needs for the coming months.
The Irish-language broadcaster has released a list of classic games as part of their All-Ireland Gold series, which is due to air over the coming weeks.
Hurling fans can feast on classic games such as the 2014 All-Ireland final involving Kilkenny and Tipperary as well as the 1990 decider between Cork and Galway.
For football fans, there are All-Ireland final encounters including Donegal and Mayo in 2012 as well the classic 2013 All-Ireland semi-final between Dublin and Kerry.
As part of their schedule, they will also be showing some of the best games from the 2019 season as well as the continuation of the highly-successful Laochra Gael series which features episodes on Galway hurler Iggy Clarke, Mayo legend David Brady and Monaghan great Brenda McAnespie.
"Tríd 's tríd is iontach go deo an fear é Iggy Clarke!"💯
Iggy Clarke enticed hurling lovers across the country, but when the cheering stopped, he had a crisis of faith & embarked on a brand new life
📺@Laochra_Gael le 'Fr Iggy'
⏰Déardaoin 26/03 @ 21:30 ar @TG4TV#LaochraGael pic.twitter.com/X1ZuqrQXR7
— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) March 19, 2020
TG4 GAA Schedule
Sunday 22 March
14.45 – 2014 All-Ireland SHC Final: Kilkenny v Tipperary
Sunday 29 March
13.50 – 1980 All Ireland SHC Final: Limerick v Galway
Thursday 2 April
9.30pm Laochra Gael – David Brady
Sunday 5 April
14.00 – 1990 All-Ireland SHC Final: Cork and Galway
15.25 – 2013 All-Ireland SFC Semi-Final: Dublin and Kerry
Monday 6 April
20.00 – Cluichí na Bliana – 2019 All-Ireland SHC Semi-Final: Tipperary v Wexford
Thursday 9 April
9.30pm – Laochra Gael – Brenda McAnespie
Sunday 12 April – Easter Sunday All Ireland Gold
14.00 – 2004 Hurling Munster Final : Waterford v Cork
15.25 – 2012 All Ireland SFC Final: Donegal v Mayo
Monday 13 April – Easter Monday
19.45 – Cluichí na Bliana – 2019 All-Ireland SHC Semi-Final: Kilkenny v Limerick
Sunday 19 April All Ireland Gold
14.00 – 1995 All-Ireland SHC Semi-Final: Clare and Galway
15.35 – 2014 All-Ireland SFC Final: Kerry v Donegal
Monday 20 April
20.00 – Cluichí na Bliana: 2019 Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Final: Cork v Galway
___
Sunday 26 April All-Ireland Gold
14.00 – 2017 All-Ireland SHC Final: Galway v Waterford
15.35 – 1994 Ulster SFC Round 1 Derry v Down
Monday 27 April
20.00 – Cluichí na Bliana – BGÉ All-Ireland U20 Hurling Final: Tipperary v Cork
