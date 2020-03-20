TG4 To Show A Host Of Classic GAA Encounters Over The Next Month

It would seem as though most of us are suffering with a GAA-shaped hole in our hearts at present.

Well, you need not worry as the good people at TG4 have sorted all of your GAA needs for the coming months.

The Irish-language broadcaster has released a list of classic games as part of their All-Ireland Gold series, which is due to air over the coming weeks.

Hurling fans can feast on classic games such as the 2014 All-Ireland final involving Kilkenny and Tipperary as well as the 1990 decider between Cork and Galway.

For football fans, there are All-Ireland final encounters including Donegal and Mayo in 2012 as well the classic 2013 All-Ireland semi-final between Dublin and Kerry.

As part of their schedule, they will also be showing some of the best games from the 2019 season as well as the continuation of the highly-successful Laochra Gael series which features episodes on Galway hurler Iggy Clarke, Mayo legend David Brady and Monaghan great Brenda McAnespie.

"Tríd 's tríd is iontach go deo an fear é Iggy Clarke!"💯 Iggy Clarke enticed hurling lovers across the country, but when the cheering stopped, he had a crisis of faith & embarked on a brand new life 📺@Laochra_Gael le 'Fr Iggy'

⏰Déardaoin 26/03 @ 21:30 ar @TG4TV#LaochraGael pic.twitter.com/X1ZuqrQXR7 — Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) March 19, 2020

_____

TG4 GAA Schedule

Sunday 22 March

14.45 – 2014 All-Ireland SHC Final: Kilkenny v Tipperary

___

Thursday 26 March

9.30 Laochra Gael – Iggy Clarke

___

Sunday 29 March

13.50 – 1980 All Ireland SHC Final: Limerick v Galway

___

Thursday 2 April

9.30pm Laochra Gael – David Brady

___

Sunday 5 April

14.00 – 1990 All-Ireland SHC Final: Cork and Galway

15.25 – 2013 All-Ireland SFC Semi-Final: Dublin and Kerry

___

Monday 6 April

20.00 – Cluichí na Bliana – 2019 All-Ireland SHC Semi-Final: Tipperary v Wexford

___

Thursday 9 April

9.30pm – Laochra Gael – Brenda McAnespie

___

Sunday 12 April – Easter Sunday All Ireland Gold

14.00 – 2004 Hurling Munster Final : Waterford v Cork

15.25 – 2012 All Ireland SFC Final: Donegal v Mayo

___

Monday 13 April – Easter Monday

19.45 – Cluichí na Bliana – 2019 All-Ireland SHC Semi-Final: Kilkenny v Limerick

___

Sunday 19 April All Ireland Gold

14.00 – 1995 All-Ireland SHC Semi-Final: Clare and Galway

15.35 – 2014 All-Ireland SFC Final: Kerry v Donegal

___

Monday 20 April

20.00 – Cluichí na Bliana: 2019 Electric Ireland All-Ireland Minor Final: Cork v Galway

___

Sunday 26 April All-Ireland Gold

14.00 – 2017 All-Ireland SHC Final: Galway v Waterford

15.35 – 1994 Ulster SFC Round 1 Derry v Down

___

Monday 27 April

20.00 – Cluichí na Bliana – BGÉ All-Ireland U20 Hurling Final: Tipperary v Cork

___