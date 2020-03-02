Divisional Talking Points: Battle Of Omagh Part II Overshadows Tyrone Win

All but one of the 16 Allianz Football League games survived yet another storm as Jorge called a halt to Fermanagh’s clash with Armagh at Brewster Park.

Elsewhere, the main headline stemming from a dramatic weekend of league action was that fight at half-time between Tyrone and Dublin while Mayo suffered another defeat in Division 1. Meath also became the first side in the country to be officially relegated following their loss to Galway who remain top fo the table.

In Division 2, there were strong away wins for Kildare and Clare while Roscommon have well and truly recovered from their poor start. Cork keep their 100 per cent record intact, but just about with Leitrim, Longford and Down all picking up wins in Division 3.

In the basement division, Antrim continued their impressive form while Carlow’s promotion hopes took a huge dent with yet another draw.

Here are our divisional talking points following round five of the Allianz Football League.

_____

Repercussions expected following Battle of Omagh, Part II

If you cast your mind back to 2006, Dublin travelled north to claim a three-point win over the then All-Ireland champions, Tyrone. However, the match is most remembered for a number of flashpoints and fights that occurred throughout the game.

It was a case of deja vu in 2020 with the only difference being Dublin are now All-Ireland champions, Tyrone claimed the three-point win thanks to Rory Brennan’s late goal and the fight took place at half-time.

Rory Brennan's goal made all the difference for Tyrone as they saw off Dublin in tough conditions #RTEGAA #TYRvDUB #AllianzLeagues pic.twitter.com/hVzeabszVU — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) February 29, 2020

Footage of the incident involving players from both sides has done the rounds at this stage and although it is difficult to tell who exactly is involved or who started it, there are sure to be repercussions.

Elsewhere in the division. Meath’s fourth straight loss on the return to the top division sees them resigned to life in division 2 once more. Mayo are looking like favourites to join them following a third loss in five games. James Horan’s side were abysmal in the first half at home to Kerry before rallying in the second, however, they left the field pointless for the second game running.

Galway, meanwhile, need just a single point from their remaining two games to book a spot in the league final.

_____

Roscommon recovery continues while Kildare are left still scrapping

After two rounds of Division 2, Roscommon looked like they had a fight on their hands as they sat bottom of the division on two points. But such is the unpredictable nature of this division, Anthony Cunningham’s side are now top of the pile and look destined for another promotion to Division 1 following their third win in a row against Westmeath.

'They are staring relegation in the face' – Pat Spillane and Ciarán Whelan discuss Mayo's #AllianzLeagues campaign #RTEGAA pic.twitter.com/awRkTZrXvJ — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) March 1, 2020

Kildare and Clare were earmarked alongside Fermanagh as the teams looking most likely to face relegation and the drop to tier-two last week and not much has changed despite the fact they both claimed strong away wins over Laois and Cavan.

Fermanagh sit bottom of the pile but had they beaten Armagh they would have been on four points meaning just a single point would have separated third place from bottom place. It’s all hypothetical but it highlights the closeness of Division 2. Promotion is still all to play for and relegation now looks like anybody’s guess.

_____

Tipperary skating close to the line while Cork must wait one more week

After what’s been a fruitful five years for football in Tipperary, the Premier County are now skating dangerously close to yet another relegation that would send them back to Division 4 of the Allianz Football League. Longford defeated David Power’s side by five points to keep their promotion hopes alive while Down look like the team best placed to fight them for that highly coveted second-placed finish.

Cork, meanwhile, recorded their fifth straight win to move three points clear on ten points. The Rebel County scored three goals but conceded three as Derry mounted a late comeback, however, they held on. They look nailed on to avoid tier-two but they aren’t over the line just yet.

"This is madness playing a lot of games at this time of the year" Colm O'Rourke and Tomas Ó Sé believe it was the "wrong decision" for Tyrone vs Dublin to go ahead #RTEGAA pic.twitter.com/QI7yXD08MN — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) February 29, 2020

Leitrim’s strong away win over lowly Louth gives them some respite going into the final two rounds as Terry Hyland’s men battle it out with Tipperary to remain in Division 3.

_____

Antrim curtail Limerick’s winning streak but Treaty men remain top

Limerick had been flying all season after backing up their McGrath Cup win with four straight victories in the Allianz Football League. Antrim welcomed the table-toppers to Portglenone on Sunday, however, it was the home side who took the spoils following an impressive 12-point win.

"There are a lot of serious punches being thrown" A melee appeared to break out at half-time during Tyrone vs Dublin Colm O'Rourke and Tomas Ó Sé have been discussing those fractious scenes #RTEGAA #TYRvDUB pic.twitter.com/CNfOKdjjj3 — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) February 29, 2020

It wasn’t enough to remove Limerick from top position, however, as Antrim move into second after narrowing the gap to just one point.

Elsewhere in the division, Sligo got back to winning ways with an away victory over Wexford while Waterford backed up last week’s opening win with a draw at home to Carlow.

Over in Ruislip, London remain winless, however, they will be buoyed by the return of ace marksman Killian Butler. The London-born corner-forward finished with 1-6 on his return but Wicklow recorded five goals to run out winners.

_____

Allianz Football League Round 4 results – league tables provided by GAA League Tables:

Division 1

Healy Park

Tyrone 1-10 Dublin 1-7

Elverys MacHale Park

Mayo 1-13 Kerry 1-14

Ballyshannon

Donegal 2-12 Monaghan 0-8

Páirc Tealtainn

Meath 1-12 Galway 1-14

_____

Division 2

MW Hire O’Moore Park

Laois 0-10 Kildare 0-15

Dr Hyde Park

Roscommon 1-16 Westmeath 0-12

Kingspan Breffni Park

Cavan 0-15 Clare 1-14

_____

Division 3

Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Cork 3-13 Derry 3-11

Páirc Naomh Bríd, Dowdallshill

Louth 1-12 Leitrim 3-14

Glennon Brothers Pearse Park

Longford 3-12 Tipperary 3-7

Bord Na Mona O’Connor Park

Offaly 0-9 Down 0-17

_____

Division 4

McGovern Park, Ruislip

London 2-10 Wicklow 5-9

Chadwicks Wexford Park

Wexford 1-9 Sligo 2-7

Kelly Park, Portglenone

Antrim 2-21 Limerick 1-12

Fraher Field

Waterford 2-14 Carlow 2-14

_____