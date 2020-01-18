Double Dose Of Capitals Colliding In Sigerson Cup Quarter-Finals

There are four semi-final spots up for grabs this weekend as the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup quarter-finals kick into gear up and down the country.

In Dublin, we have a double-dose of capitals colliding as DCU and Queens clash in Glasnevin while on the south side of the city UCD play host to St. Mary’s University College at Belfield.

'Big Darragh is a handful' – @QueensGAA & @FermanaghGAA No 14 Darragh McGurn was central to today's 1-14 to 1-8 win over TCD in the first game of the 2020 @ElectricIreland Sigerson Cup.. pic.twitter.com/rca3BeKkxJ — GAA Higher Education (@HigherEdGAA) January 11, 2020

The Dublin outfits were both pushed to the pin of their collar’s last week by Garda College and Ulster University while the Belfast sides impressed in their wins over TUD and Maynooth University.

Champions, UCC, fresh off their thrilling win over NUIG, also make the trip east where they will face IT Carlow whose three second-half goals helped them past David Clifford’s IT Tralee last weekend.

Full-Time Highlights of UCC v NUIG in the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup here on GAANOW. pic.twitter.com/ilTXFw4vlF — The GAA (@officialgaa) January 12, 2020

The final quarter-final sees a north-west derby take place in Sligo where the Michael Murphy managed Letterkenny IT, who claimed their first-ever Sigerson Cup win last week over Athlone IT, face an IT Sligo side high in confidence following their upset win over UL in round one.

Meanwhile, there is a relegation final going down in Limerick as IT Tralee and Athlone IT meet to decide who will remain in college football’s top-tier next season.

All over in Tralee and @ITCarlowGAA progress 3-9 to 1-13 over @ITTraleeGAAClub in the @HigherEdGAA Sigerson Cup with this second half penalty by Cian Farrell proving crucial. pic.twitter.com/6zelwUiB6Q — kerrysportshub (@kerrysportshub) January 12, 2020

____

Sigerson Cup Fixtures

Electric Ireland HE GAA Sigerson Cup quarter-final: DCU Dóchas Éireann v Queens University Belfast, January 19 in Dublin City University Sportsgrounds at 2.00pm.

Electric Ireland HE GAA Sigerson Cup quarter-final: University College Dublin v St. Mary’s University College, January 19 in Belfield at 2.00pm.

Electric Ireland HE GAA Sigerson Cup quarter-final: University College Cork v IT Carlow, January 19 in IT Carlow at 2.00pm.

Electric Ireland HE GAA Sigerson Cup quarter-final: IT Sligo v Letterkenny IT, January 19 in IT Sligo Grounds at 2.00pm.

Electric Ireland HE GAA Sigerson Cup relegation final: IT Tralee v Athlone IT, January 19 in university of Limerick 3G Pitch at 1.00pm.

____

