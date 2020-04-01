Kingston Takes Top Award As Fitzgibbon Team Of The Year Announced

Shane Kingston has been named the Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Rising Star Hurling Player of the Year 2020.

The UCC and Cork hurler was named in last year’s Higher Education GAA Rising Stars Hurling Team of the Year and continued his terrific form in the competition in 2020 as UCC achieved back-to-back titles.

The Douglas club man was the standout player in this year’s final scoring four points as UCC put IT Carlow to the sword.

Following the defence of their Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon crown, UCC dominate this year’s Team of the Year with no fewer than seven Rising Star representatives. Following their impressive run to the final, IT Carlow have four representatives on this year’s team. Beaten semi-finalists, DCU DÉ and Mary Immaculate College make up the rest of the team with three and two representatives respectively.

Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Rising Stars 2020 Hurling Team of the Year

1 – Oisin Foley – DCU DÉ, Crossabeg Ballymurn, Wexford

2 – Shane Reck – IT Carlow, Oylegate Glenbrien, Wexford

3 – Robert Downey – UCC, Glen Rovers, Cork

4 – Eanna McBride – Mary Immaculate, J.K Brackens, Tipperary

5 – Paddy O Loughlin – UCC, Kilmallock, Limerick

6 – Conor Burke – DCU DÉ, St. Vincent’s, Dublin

7 – Mark Coleman – UCC, Blarney, Cork

8 – Darragh Fitzgibbon – UCC, Charleville, Cork

9 – Richie Leahy – IT Carlow, Rower Inistioge, Kilkenny

10 – Rory O Connor – DCU DÉ, St. Martin’s, Wexford

11 – Shane Conway – UCC, Lixnaw, Kerry

12 – Cathal Dunbar – IT Carlow, Naomh Éanna, Wexford

13 – Chris Nolan – IT Carlow, Mount Leinster Rangers, Carlow

14 – Shane Kingston – UCC, Douglas, Cork

15 – Tim O Mahony – Mary Immaculate, Newtownshandrum, Cork

Marguerite Sayers, Executive Director, Electric Ireland, commented “We are happy to announce the Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Rising Stars 2020 Hurling Team of the Year. While it is unfortunate that due to the on-going Covid-19 pandemic we will not be able to recognise the players through the annual Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Rising Stars Awards Ceremony, the health and well-being of the players and their families is the top priority for both ourselves as sponsors and the GAA. We remain determined to spotlight 15 standout performances in these highly coveted competitions. 2020 was another thrilling season and it’s a pleasure to be able to support these players as they combine their studies with life on and off the pitch.”

Uachtarán CLG John Horan said “I would like to congratulate Shane Kingston and the Electric Ireland Higher Education GAA Rising Stars Hurling Team of The Year 2020 on their incredible achievements during 2020 Higher Education Hurling season.Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, we will not be able to honour these young men in front of their families, friends and coaches, however, they should all be very proud of what they have done in 2020. They are a credit to their club, county and most importantly, their third-level institution.”