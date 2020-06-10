Shane Kingston Excited By The Prospect Of Knockout Championship

Shane Kingston is excited at the prospect of a knockout championship taking place later this year but admits there are added pressures that come with a temporarily changed format.

Last week the GAA published their roadmap for a return to action with president John Horan later claiming that the championship will go ahead but may run into 2021.

Cork forward Kingston admitted that a straight knockout is the best option given the circumstances, however, he did admit it comes with added pressure given the success of the round-robin provincial format in hurling.

“Yeah absolutely, you know, obviously, the round-robin is very good but given the circumstances I suppose, a straight knockout is probably the best option,” Kingston told the media after being named Electric Ireland GAA Higher Education Rising Star Hurling Player of the Year for 2020.

“That’s obviously a brilliant format but look, it’s added pressure really because you have to be on your toes to play the game, if you’re not you’ll be fairly sorry but yeah I’m looking forward to that now.”

Normally, at this time of year, fans and players alike are knee-deep in championship chatter but with no inter-county competition set to take place before October, Kingston was asked whether or not there’d be an asterisk hanging over the eventual 2020 All-Ireland champions.

Kingston, however, looks at the situation differently, in his eyes, given the lack of training and time and everything else that is going on right now, the team who wins the “corona All-Ireland” deserves more credit than most.

“Look, if we won an All-Ireland, I wouldn’t mind if it was the corona All-Ireland,” Kingston said light-heartedly.

“No look, anyone who wins it this year, it’s probably more of an achievement given the lack of training and the different time of the year and how long a year it’s been for people as well. Whoever wins it this year, it’s a credit to them, to be honest.”

As things stand, Kingston is on board for with the GAA’s roadmap, however, the one issue with which he expresses concern is the possibility that the championship may run into 2021.

“If you think about it, that will be a full 15/16-month season of non-stop which will be fairly hard.

“Fellas will be burnt out and picking up injuries without a rest. For the year that’s in it, you’ll just try get over it. I’ve no issue provided we get to play.

“If you think about it then, if inter-county goes to January or February the Fitzgibbon then is out the window so that’s up for them to decide. If an All-Ireland is played in January or February, are you going to have league then two weeks later? I don’t know.”

With county teams up and down the country experiencing a mass exodus towards the end of 2019, some believe that the sporting shutdown may act as the catalyst for many to return after some much-needed respite.

However, Kingston views it the opposite way, believing that the ongoing pandemic may deter inter-county players from returning to action due to the commitment levels required.

“I think it will go the other way to be honest,” Kingston replied.

“I think people will come to the realisation of the commitment GAA requires. They’ll be reflecting now on their time off and be like, ‘Jesus, is it worth it?’ I think it will go the other way.

“Obviously for me, I love it. It’s my life. But for older people they might be like, ‘Time off is nice.’ So it depends what way you look at it. Some fellas that aren’t in it and have left they might think, ‘I’d love to go back.’ Then somebody that’s in it that’s pushing on and getting a bit older, they might think it’s such a commitment.”

The Douglas man admits that commitment levels have “absolutely” got out of hand but believes that to be collateral damage for counties wanting to win an All-Ireland.

If one county was to take the lead and scale it back, they’ll be left behind while the rest are laughing at them.

The nature of the beast.

“Absolutely, the commitment is getting fierce.

“But if you want to win an All-Ireland, you kind of try to do more than the opposition. So if you look at it realistically, that’s just going to keep going up and up and up. Everybody wants to have that edge over everyone else, so they’re going to try and do more.

“If you scale it back a bit, everyone will be laughing at you because you’ll be gone.”