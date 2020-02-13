In A Final Filled With Hurling’s Finest, A Kerry Man Shines The Brightest

In a final filled with talent stemming from the biggest counties in hurling, it was a Kerry man who stole the show on Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup final day for the second year running.

Lixnaw forward Shane Conway hit 0-9 in a man of the match performance as UCC overcome IT Carlow by a single point following a dramatic finale at DCU Sportsgrounds.

Last year’s @ElectricIreland Hurler of the Year Shane Conway played a starring role for @ucc_gaa in this evening’s final with some inspirational scores like this one! 🔥 #FirstClassRivals pic.twitter.com/uWemucyskT — Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) February 12, 2020

Following the game, manager Tom Kingston hailed the Kerry forward’s immense display while describing him as an exceptional person, both on and off the field.

“Immense… He got some great scores and really crucial at times. Look, Shane is a special talent, everybody knows that, every team in Ireland would want him, every county team in Ireland would want him but he’s exceptional. And off the pitch, one of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet.”

Conway described winning back-to-back titles as ‘special’. However, the Kerry man was honest in his assessment that had the game gone to extra-time, they may not be a victorious team this morning.

“I don’t know how to really describe it. Good to be over in a way because I don’t know, if it went to extra-time if the legs would carry out anymore but no, it’s a fantastic feeling. It was great to win one last year and to do back-to-back is something special, it’s great, we’re just delighted.”

Six of Conway’s nine points came from frees. However, the Lixnaw man was reluctant to take all the plaudits following the win.

“It’s nothing really to me, I’m just the designated free-taker, all the lads are putting in serious shifts around the field, they’re winning the frees a lot of the time.”

He continued by claiming that UCC’s semi-final comeback win over DCU was probably what edged them over the line on Wednesday evening.

“I think the sending off really drove us on a small bit and we knew with DCU, we held out, we were down three points in the last 10 minutes and I think we really held out there today because we knew how to manage the game. When it came down to the crunch we just maybe pipped it with a small bit of composure. Other than that, it was 50/50.”

Shane Kingston goes one way and then the other before firing over a great score for @ucc_gaa #FirstClassRivals @HigherEdGAA pic.twitter.com/ezuIaPu5Kt — Electric Ireland (@ElectricIreland) February 12, 2020

Conway will be back in action this weekend, more than likely, when Kerry face Westmeath in the Allianz Hurling League. For those who will now transition to inter-county hurling, Conway feels the early season battlefield of the Fitzgibbon Cup can only stand to players once the summer comes around.

“The Fitzgibbon Cup stands to every player, they get to build their fitness up and get their touches in. Most counties in fairness are letting their county players play because they know how good this competition is and I think it only builds players to perform when the summer comes.”

