Former President Urges GAA “Not To Throw The Towel In”

Sean Kelly has urged the GAA not to “throw the towel in” on the 2020 All-Ireland Championship campaign.

The former president of the Association remains optimistic that the championship campaign will go ahead this year despite a statement from the government yesterday claiming that all mass gatherings are to be banned until autumn.

The Fine Gael MEP feels that the GAA should “go for it” if given the green light towards the end of the summer. Despite public pressure, Kelly feels there is no need for the Association to make a decision in mid-April.

“I wouldn’t ever throw in the towel on it. We are only in the middle of April so why would you say you won’t play a championship this year. You’ll find, looking at other countries, there’ll be quick changes, there’ll be a return to normality, maybe, quicker than people think,” Kelly told the Irish Examiner.

“We are better off to keep an open mind, follow the guidance of the HSE, and if we get an opportunity, go for it. Let us wait and see, but don’t throw in the towel.

“We also, of course, have to see what is happening in other countries. I would prefer an EU-wide agreed response because different countries are operating different rules. Some countries like Austria and Sweden are allowing people to go out and mix, whereas we aren’t. Now, I know we must continue to put public safety first, but it also has to be practical and it would be preferable if it was the same across the entire EU Union.”

Kelly remains optimistic that sport, in particular, GAA can return late in the summer despite the fact that Gaelic games are a close contact sport.

“If health authorities give the green light, yes, I can see a return to sport in late summer.

“I know people will say GAA is a contact sport and players are coming into contact with one another, but if you observe the rules in relation to hygiene, taking showers after matches, etc, I am quite sure the risk would be absolutely minimal because we will probably be on a good downward spiral by then and probably, hopefully, the virus will have been beaten in the country and you’ll be seeing just the end of it.

“Players prefer to play in front of a crowd and we prefer to watch them, but if it has to go behind closed doors, it has happened already in other sports in other countries. The championship is of such great interest to so many people and players put so much effort into it that we shouldn’t close the door on it until we really have to.”