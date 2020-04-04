Quiz: Name The 2015 Gaelic Football All-Star Team

The 2015 Gaelic football season will be remembered for being the beginning of a dynasty.

Following their shock All-Ireland semi-final defeat the previous season, Dublin came back renewed and reinvented, never again to be caught out in such circumstances by an underdog team. At the time of writing, Dublin have not been beaten in Championship football since.

The All-Ireland final itself was pretty poor by Dublin and Kerry’s standards but it can be remembered for moments like Alan Brogan’s insurance point at the death, his final score in a Dublin jersey, or the emergence of Brian Fenton who has gone on to heights rarely seen before in our games.

What we want to know is can you name the Gaelic football All-Star team from 2015? There are five counties represented and you have five minutes to name them all. No need for full names as surnames will suffice.

Good luck and let us know how you do.

If the quiz doesn’t display properly for you, click here. If you liked this quiz, try out our 2010, 2011, 2012,2013 & 2014 All-Star quizzes.

