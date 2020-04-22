Can You Get Top Marks In This Big Fat GAA Quiz Of The Noughties?

The 10-year period between 2000 and 2009 was a very fruitful time for the GAA.

Armagh and Tyrone provided a rivalry that captured imaginations both north and south of the border while counties like Westmeath, Fermanagh and Laois also spent time dining at Gaelic football’s top table.

In hurling, Cork and Kilkenny proved to be the rivalry of the decade with the Rebel men holding the upper hand in the first half of the decade before Brian Cody’s men made immortals out of themselves by achieving four-in-a-row to finish the decade.

It was a great decade for Gaelic games but how well do you remember it?

We’ve compiled a list of 20 questions from encompassing both hurling and football between the years 2000 and 2009. It is tough but there is no time limit.

Good luck and let us know how you get on. If the quiz doesn’t load properly click here.

