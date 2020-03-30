Quiz: Name The 2011 Gaelic Football All-Star Team

When talk turns to the 2011 Football Championship, what everyone seems to remember vividly is the last seven minutes of that year’s All-Ireland final.

With Dublin back in the decider for the first time since 1995, spectators were keen to see whether Pat Gilroy’s charges could live with a dominant Kerry side who had claimed three of the previous five All-Irelands or whether they would become startled earwigs once again.

While the Dubs were most definitely a different prospect than two years previous when the Kingdom hammered them in the 2009 All-Ireland quarter-final, Kerry were still favourites and looked to be cruising to another All-Ireland title leading by four points with seven minutes to go.

It was in these final few minutes that history was created as one super-sub stepped up to score the most famous goal since Seamus Darby’s rasper against Kerry in 1982 before a superstar goalkeeper stepped up to write his name into the annals of GAA history.

Elsewhere, Mayo claimed back the Connacht title and began on their quest to win an All-Ireland title with one of the greatest sides of the modern era while Jim McGuinness’ arrival in Donegal saw them transformed from first-round qualifier exit to Ulster champions.

What we want to know is can you name the Gaelic football All-Star side from that 2011 season. There are six counties in total represented and we are giving you five minutes to name each player. We’ll let you know what county occupies which position to help you and you need not worry about first names as surnames suffice.

Good luck and let us know how you do.

If the quiz doesn’t display properly for you, click here.

