Paul Galvin Responds To Talk Of Backlash In Wexford Camp

Paul Galvin has responded to reports that he was close to losing the Wexford dressing room following his decision to drop two senior players weeks after taking over as manager.

The four-time All-Ireland winner was appointed manager in August much to everybody’s surprise. While the senior hurlers’ fortunes have taken an upturn in recent seasons, the Wexford footballers have struggled for quite some time now.

The Model county finished fifth in the basement division of last year’s Allianz League before suffering back-to-back defeats in the Championship to Louth and Derry.

It was thought the appointment of the 2009 Footballer of the Year might galvanize football within the county and while it is still early days, it reportedly hasn’t been the best start.

According to the Irish Independent, Galvin has faced scrutiny in Wexford following his decision to axe long-serving midfielder Daithí Waters and last year’s captain Michael Furlong from the squad.

Kevin O’Grady and Tiernan Rossiter are then believed to have left the panel in protest of Galvin’s decision.

However, Galvin, today claimed that the two men left on their own accord as it was not his job to close the door on anybody in Wexford.

“Some of this was out of my hands,” Galvin told Off The Ball.

“Two players departed of their own accord that were on the fringes of things maybe. They left and they created a bit of noise maybe.

“I made a few decisions on two players that had been there for a while that I respected and had honest conversations with. Really, I never closed the door as such on those players.

“It’s not part of my brief or my role to close doors on anybody down in Wexford. I think it is part of my brief to open doors and to give guys opportunities. So, I made a decision on a couple of players. A couple of other players decided to leave and [it] created a bit of a ruckus down there.”

Galvin continued by claiming he had heard about their departure before they had actually informed and felt the whole situation has reflected poorly on the rest of the squad.

“I thought it cast a bit of a poor reflection on everybody, which was disappointing for the work we’ve all been doing. The guys that are in there so far have been really committed

“Two guys left kind of by the back door. I had heard about it before they actually told me about it which was a disappointment. It created all this noise which I think was a pity.”

In the wide-ranging interview, Galvin spoke of the difficulties that come with being such a high profile appointment and how Wexford football “needed a shake-up”.