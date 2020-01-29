Ronan Steede Handed Galway Senior Debut At 28-Years-Old

Corofin made history ten days ago by becoming the first club side ever to win three successive All-Ireland senior football titles when they defeated Kilcoo at Croke Park.

In what was a scrappy game overall, Kilcoo will have walked away with regrets knowing that Corofin were there for the taking on a cold day in HQ. The Galway men performed strangely below par, particularly considering how much of the narrative centred on their ability to beat their opponents out the gate when it comes to playing on the GAA’s most famous turf.

No, Corofin were made to work for their victory and had it not been for the performance of midfielder Ronan Steede, they may not have gotten over the line.

Steede was in impressive form throughout the club championship series. He got the man of the match award in their semi-final victory over Nemo Rangers before kicking three booming scores against Kilcoo en route to being named the game’s best player once again.

The 28-year-old now looks in prime position to be named the AIB Club Footballer of the Year for 2020 given his exploits in the club championship.

Ronan Steede kicks a beauty for @CorofinGAA ! The first score from play after 23 minutes on the clock. pic.twitter.com/ctltPLwTE3 — The GAA (@officialgaa) January 19, 2020

Despite playing a key role in Corofin’s continued dominance, Steede has never made the step up to inter-county football. Whether that’s his own decision or the decision of previous management teams, we aren’t sure, however, one thing is for sure.

His form is worthy of a county call-up.

Ronan Steede scores another great point for @CorofinGAA pic.twitter.com/WQmyCjI94O — The GAA (@officialgaa) January 19, 2020

At 28, Steede has finally been handed his Galway debut by new manager and county legend Padraic Joyce for this weekend’s crucial Allianz League clash with Kerry at Austin Stack on Saturday.

A justified decision given all that he has done in the club game over the past five seasons.

Meanwhile, the Tribesmen will welcome back Damien Comer to the starting lineup for Saturday’s clash. Last year’s captain starts at centre-forward with Shane Walsh continuing at full-forward.

_____

Galway XV to face Kerry

Conor Gleeson; Johnny Duane, Sean Mulkerrin, Johnny Heaney; Gary O’Donnell, John Daly, Cillian McDaid; Ronan Steede, Cein D’Arcy; Eamon Brannigan, Damien Comer, Finnian O’Laoi; Robert Finnerty, Shane Walsh, Michael Daly.