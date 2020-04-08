Selecting Gaelic Football’s Greatest Midfielder – Round Three

All week long we’ve been asking you to select the greatest midfielder in Gaelic football.

It’s simple, we’ve delved into the archives back as far as 1970 and whittled the All-Star midfield selection down to 25 candidates. Each day this week, we’ll put five of those midfielders against one another and it’s up to you to decide who should go through to Saturday’s final.

It’s time for round three today where we’ve got the father of a fellow midfield general, two men with cult-hero status in their county and the only man to win All-Ireland hurling and football titles on the same day.

Here are our five selections for round three

Dermot Earley Snr [Roscommon]

Nominated in our list alongside his son Dermot junior who was the focus of Tuesday’s poll. The elder Earley is an icon of the game having made his debut with Roscommon in 1965 before bowing out 20 years later with 0-6 in a Connacht final defeat to Mayo. Earley was the central figure in five Connacht wins for the Rossies including four-in-a-row between 1977 and 1980.

Willie Joe Padden [Mayo]

A cult-hero in Mayo, Willie Joe Padden won five Connacht titles and two All-Star awards in 1985 and 1989. Padden famously played minor, u21 and senior football for Mayo in the same year, 1977, which included captaining the minors to a Connacht title success. Padden was central to Mayo’s All-Ireland appearance in 1989, their first final in 38 years at that time.

Teddy McCarthy [Cork]

The only man in the history of the GAA to win senior All-Ireland hurling and football medals in the same year, 1990, a year prior Teddy McCarthy was named at midfield in the All-Star team as well as selected as Footballer of the Year. Finished his football career with six Munster medals and two All-Irelands to go alongside the league, provincial and All-Ireland honours he won playing hurling.

Anthony Tohill [Derry]

For many, Anthony Tohill should easily top this entire selection. A Rolls Royce midfielder, Tohill could do everything required. He was box-to-box, a monstrous presence from kick-outs and could go score both goals and points. Tohill was the total footballer. His career with Derry saw him win one All-Ireland, two Ulsters and four National League medals as well as four All-Star awards.

Mattie Donnelly [Tyrone]

Our still-active star in today’s selection is Tyrone’s double-winning All-Star Mattie Donnelly. The versatile Trillick man has played a variety of positions including full-forward where he’s looked very dangerous, however, having been selected at midfield following his second All-Star win in 2016 we’ve squeezed him in here.

