Mickey Harte: “We Think Sport Is A Matter of Life & Death But It Never Is”

Mickey Harte has no interest in sport at the moment and believes all our efforts should go into fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to BBC Sport, the Tyrone manager said Gaelic games was irrelevant compared to saving the lives of those affected by the virus.

“Sometimes we see sport as a matter of life and death in our own minds, but it never is,” said Harte.

“This is a life or death issue and we all have a part to play.”

The GAA, like all sport both north and south, has ceased all activity following the public health crisis with stadiums such as Croke Park, Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Nowlan Park being used as testing centres.

According to Harte, we need to be selfless about this and take the ongoing pandemic seriously.

“We need to be selfless about this, and do it for the good of others, and in turn, we will benefit from it,” added Harte.



“There’s something very serious happening here, and we need to take it very seriously.



“We’re getting this message day and daily about what we as good citizens need to be doing, and we can’t ignore that.”

Tyrone’s three-time All-Ireland winning boss called upon the public to listen to the advice handed down by medical professionals while the devout catholic also called on people to pray more.

“It’s not about whether it affects us directly or not, or whether we contract this virus or not, it’s about the knock-on effect if we don’t take the simple information that’s been sent our way, about washing our hands, of distancing ourselves and the social isolation that’s required.

“Maybe when we have more times on our hands now, we should make more time to pray as well, because I think that will have a big impact on how we can control the speed of the arrival of the worst of this virus with us.”