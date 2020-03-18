Former Dublin Hurler In Hospital After Contracting Covid-19

Mick Carton is in hospital after contracting Covid-19 and he has been sharing his experience of the virus.

The former Dublin hurler has warned of the symptoms to look out for.

The O’Tooles’ club man detailed how he entered self-isolation after experiencing flu-like symptoms, which were later confirmed to be the Coronavirus.

He urged people self-isolating at home to keep in contact with friends and family, as it will help with the experience.

So I had been self isolating for a few days with flu like symptoms,got tested and came back positive for COVID-19 saturday!! A few things I've learned 1 it's very tough self isolating wen you're feeling really sick,texts and phone calls from friends and family really do help!! — mick carton (@firemanmick7) March 17, 2020

Carton explained that he had symptoms such a headache, chills and a fever. However, he hadn’t experience respiratory problems.

The 35-year-old was admitted to the hospital on Saturday.

2-the symptoms I had were a headache,chills and fever no respiratory problems so dont just be looking for a cough 3-im in hospital since Saturday, the care was very poor at the start,felt I was just left to my own devices really+not getting better — mick carton (@firemanmick7) March 17, 2020

The care has improved over the last day or so ,feel a little better today so hopefully keep improving now!! — mick carton (@firemanmick7) March 17, 2020

On Tuesday evening, Carton checked back in again, this time sharing a photo of himself in his hospital bed.

He was upbeat, thanked people for their messages of support and revealed that, after undergoing an x-ray, an infection on his lung had been found.

Cheers for all the messages of support,its greatly appreciated,just a quick update had a chest xray, found out have an infection on my lungs,on oxygen,viral meds and antibiotics to fight infection+try bump up my oxygen levels so hopefully does the job over the next few days!! pic.twitter.com/agrPxlCCZw — mick carton (@firemanmick7) March 17, 2020

The 35-year-old is a firefighter by trade. Dublin Fire Brigade revealed on Sunday that one of their staff had tested positive for Covid-19.

Carton’s employers opted to keep the firefighter’s identity private, out of respect for himself and his family. However, the well-known hurling pundit revealed that he had contracted the virus.

Carton joined the Dublin senior hurling panel in 2003, before going on to play a pivotal role as Anthony Daly led the sky blues to a famous Leinster title victory in 2013.