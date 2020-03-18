Home GAA Former Dublin Hurler In Hospital After Contracting Covid-19

Former Dublin Hurler In Hospital After Contracting Covid-19

Michael Corry March 18, 2020

Mick Carton is in hospital after contracting Covid-19 and he has been sharing his experience of the virus.

The former Dublin hurler has warned of the symptoms to look out for.

The O’Tooles’ club man detailed how he entered self-isolation after experiencing flu-like symptoms, which were later confirmed to be the Coronavirus.

He urged people self-isolating at home to keep in contact with friends and family, as it will help with the experience.

Carton explained that he had symptoms such a headache, chills and a fever. However, he hadn’t experience respiratory problems.

The 35-year-old was admitted to the hospital on Saturday.

On Tuesday evening, Carton checked back in again, this time sharing a photo of himself in his hospital bed.

He was upbeat, thanked people for their messages of support and revealed that, after undergoing an x-ray, an infection on his lung had been found.

The 35-year-old is a firefighter by trade. Dublin Fire Brigade revealed on Sunday that one of their staff had tested positive for Covid-19.

Carton’s employers opted to keep the firefighter’s identity private, out of respect for himself and his family. However, the well-known hurling pundit revealed that he had contracted the virus.

Carton joined the Dublin senior hurling panel in 2003, before going on to play a pivotal role as Anthony Daly led the sky blues to a famous Leinster title victory in 2013.

WhatsApp
Tweet
Share
Email

About Michael Corry

Sports Journalist based in Dublin. Hit me up if you have a unique story to tell. Email: michael@punditarena.com Twitter: @Corry_10 Instagram: @Corry_10
Pundit Arena © 2020. All Rights Reserved.