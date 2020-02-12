Former All-Star Nominee Steps Out Of Retirement To Help Antrim Cause

Michael McCann has returned to inter-county football and looks set to be included in the Antrim squad ahead of their Division 4 clash with Carlow in two week’s time.

The versatile midfielder called time on his inter-county career in 2016 having represented the Saffron County for the better part of a decade with distinction.

However, the Cargin man, who led his club to an Antrim senior championship title in 2019, has stepped back into the fold following the lead of his brother Tomas and former captain Paddy Cunningham who returned in 2020.

Speaking to BBC Sport NI, McCann outlined the reasons behind his return to inter-county action.

“I have returned to the squad. It is something I’ve given a lot of thought to,” McCann said.

“I have been talking to Lenny Harbinson about a potential return and went back to training on Tuesday evening.

“I had taken soundings from some of the more senior players such as my brother Tomas and Paddy Cunningham and their feedback was that there’s a lot of positivity around the squad and that helped me make my mind up.”

“It will take a little time to reintegrate but it’s good to be back.

“My aim now is to get fully fit and hope that I have something to offer the Saffrons on the field of play ”

McCann, who has played midfield, centre-forward and full-forward for Antrim, played a key role in the county’s run to the Ulster final back in 2009 and was nominated for an All-Star at the end of the season.

With Antrim having won two of their three league games so far, McCann’s return will come as a timely boost as they aim for promotion out of the Allianz Football League’s basement division.