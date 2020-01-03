Farragher On Advantages Of Sevens Football & Burke The Machine

How do you solve a problem like Corofin?

The Galway champions continue in their pursuit of history this weekend when they face Nemo Rangers in the All-Ireland club semi-final on Saturday in Ennis.

Corofin are looking to become the first club side ever to clinch three successive All-Ireland senior men’s titles and have blazed a trail through the competition en route to the last two.

They have taken on all-comers and won, including Saturday’s opponents whom they beat handsomely in the 2017 final, and have done so with a style of football that in many ways could be considered a variation of what the dutch once called ‘Total Football’.

Corofin defend like dogs but they also attack in packs and come at teams in waves as shown by some of the marauding work done by the likes of Liam Silke and Kieran Molloy coming from deep.

It’s no wonder, their success has transferred into the sevens game where the club is now a perennial challenger for honours at the annual sevens tournament held in Kilmacud Crokes.

According to attacker, Michael Farragher, that blend of sevens style football has helped propel Corofin to where they are today.

“It probably does to be honest. If you’re going to get more touches in a session, it’s going to bring you on a bit more. Dave Morris (coach) is a big driver in the sevens football and the majority of our training sessions, he’s a great lad to have around.”

“We’re blessed to have him at the minute and the rest of the management team. Sevens football is intense, you’re getting a lot of touches and a blowout at the same time. We probably do it twice a month. It’s always around and a bit of Aussie Rules style football, moving the ball from backs to forwards as quick as you can kind of thing.”

The Aussie Rules style of football is something that Farragher is well accustomed to having spent time in Australia with Ronan Steede playing the game. However, unlike many of the GAA’s top talents, the Galway player opted to return home after a few months.

It’s a decision he doesn’t regret, especially given the success he has tasted with his beloved club in recent seasons.

“Yeah, we were playing with Grovedale Tigers, a feeder club for Geelong. We were there for a couple of months. Obviously coming back then, missing the football probably a bit too much.

“It was nice, it was something different. At the end of the day, it’s not football either. It was nice to do it and I would have probably regretted it if I didn’t go along and do it. It was a nice experience in Melbourne and I spent a good bit of time in the Gold Coast as well.

“There’s no real what-ifs because we’ve been so successful with Corofin. We’re blessed. I remember I was over in Australia and on my screensaver on my phone was the Corofin team from ’98, the team that won the All-Ireland. And on the other screen when you closed that was the current team. So you were just dying to get back, you missed it that much.”

It’s no wonder he missed playing with the club given the depth of talent at their disposal. Between county legends such as Gary Sice, up and comers such as Silke and Molloy coupled with an All-Star in Ian Burke, Corofin are not short on talent.

However, one man probably stands head and shoulders above the rest in terms of what he has achieved. All-Ireland winning Galway hurler Daithi Burke has been a colossus at midfield for Corofin throughout this golden era of football, whilst at the same time playing in All-Ireland finals and winning All-Star awards for his efforts in hurling.

Farragher describes Burke as a machine who is vital to the Corofin cause despite never saying much.

“He’s a machine. That’s the only way to explain him. For a lad that can move so well, he’s all there. He never seems to pick up many knocks. He’s very fortunate in that.

“He doesn’t really speak a whole lot, he just works, he’s a workhorse. Up and down, box to box and he’ll always be spotting danger at the back and he’ll always try and get forward and pop a point or lay it off to get a score.

“He’s vital to us, having come back from the hurling. We usually miss him in the earlier rounds of the championship, when he’s trying to ease back into it for a couple of weeks in the club scene. That has to be a tough transition for him but he always seems to manage fairly well.”

With three All-Ireland medals already in tow and a fixture calendar that seems almost never-ending, it must be hard to keep motivation levels high.

However, according to Farragher, one look at the in-house competition for starting berths is enough to keep the whole Corofin operation ticking over smoothly.

“We nearly don’t know any different at this stage. It’s nearly in the culture.

“Even when you’re getting injured in the year you’re dying to get back because you’re looking out at the training and you’re seeing how intense it is and you just want to be out there. It’s probably player and management driven. If you take two to three weeks off due to injury, you’re worried about getting your place back on the team.

“It definitely happened for me earlier on in the year, I went to the States over to Chicago for the summer and coming back I kind of had a couple of knocks so trying to break my way back into the team with lads that were on Galway U20s, you’re trying to fight your way back on and you’re up against those lads, it’s not easy.”