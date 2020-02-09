Snatch & Grab Goal Hands Mayo Maiden Win As Meath’s Woes Continue

It was a must-win game for both Meath and Mayo on Sunday as the pair met in Páirc Tailteann in the third round of the Allianz Football League.

While Mayo managed to grab a late goal in the opening round to salvage a draw against Donegal, they fell to a six-point defeat to Dublin last week. Meath have also struggled in their return to top-flight football, losing to both Tyrone and Donegal in the opening two weekends.

The pair met in Navan this afternoon knowing that defeat would well and truly put them in the mix for relegation to Division 2. In what was a game of two halves, James Horan’s side took in a six-point lead at half-time playing with the wind.

However, Meath came roaring back in the second half through midfielder Bryan Menton who rattled the net twice inside four minutes to turn the tie on its head. Mayo struggled throughout the second half and it wasn’t until the 63rd minute when Kevin McLoughlin converted a free that they got their first score of the half.

McLoughlin then levelled matters on the 68th minute with a point from play before Mayo’s super-sub dramatically won the game for the westerners in the 70th minute when he fired to the net to give Mayo the two points.

Watch the Full-Time Highlights from Round 3 of the Allianz National Football League between Meath and Mayo here on GAANOW! pic.twitter.com/bUyyZElxtt — The GAA (@officialgaa) February 9, 2020

The result, however, still sees Mayo sit in 7th position, one spot above Meath at the bottom. However, with just one point separating the top seven, the league could go any which way for Mayo.

For Meath, though, relegation seems to be looming.