Mayo GAA Suspend Club Levy Payments For Two Months

The Mayo county board have announced a two-month suspension on levy payments for all clubs due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Last week, the GAA announced a suspension on all sporting-related activity for both clubs and counties until March 29, however, it is thought this may be extended well into April given the severity of the virus sweeping through the nation.

With all other sporting bodies ceasing activity in light of the Covid-19 crisis, clubs are set to feel the pinch financially.

The Mayo county board have recognised this, announcing this morning that a suspension of levy payments will be placed on all clubs within the county that will cover the months of March and April before being reviewed.

The full statement from the Mayo county board can be read below:

“In light of the current Covid-19 situation we are all facing, the Mayo GAA Executive can confirm we will be suspending all levy payments to our clubs for the months of March and April.

“We appreciate many clubs and their members are facing an uncertain future and we want to try and help ease the burden on all clubs across the county by suspending their payments during this time. This situation will be reviewed next month and clubs will be updated accordingly.

“We would also like to acknowledge the good work many clubs are currently undertaking to help the more vulnerable members of their community during this time and we thank them for this invaluable effort. Clubs are reminded to continue to follow the HSE and Government guidelines as best they can to avoid the spread of Covid-19.”