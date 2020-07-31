Touching Moment As Cork’s Mark Keane Informs Mother Of AFL Debut

Mark Keane will make his AFL debut on Sunday when he lines out for Collingwood in their round nine clash with Fremantle.

The former Cork minor and U-20 star headed Down Under in 2018 and has quickly progressed through the ranks of Collingwood.

Irish

Now, Keane makes his first senior AFL appearance as Collingwood look to bounce back after last week’s defeat to the West Coast Eagles. The club currently lie in ninth place in the AFL standings however they are only four points off third position.

Head coach Nathan Buckley urged the Mitchelstown man to express himself when informing Keane of his debut selection at Friday’s team meeting.

“We do have a first-gamer, all the way from the Emerald Isle. He’s worked hard for this. ‘Irish’ well done buddy.

“You’ve had a few ups and downs. You were in really good form last year. This (pandemic) situation threw things up in the air a little bit but we need your aerial (ability), we need your strength and we want you to just express yourself in the play, mate.”

Get Keane for Sunday. Irishman Mark Keane will make his 𝗱𝗲𝗯𝘂𝘁 for the Pies. pic.twitter.com/EsdZgPtztt — Collingwood FC (@CollingwoodFC) July 31, 2020

Later, the 20-year-old rang home to break the news to his mother whose reaction evoked what could only be described as sheer joy.

Mark: Are you working Sunday? Mum: No Mark: I’m making my debut on Sunday. Mum: *Erupts with joy* pic.twitter.com/3SNSXSaOEQ — Collingwood FC (@CollingwoodFC) July 31, 2020

Keane also sent a message home to Mitchelstown to inform them that he was making his debut.

“Hello everyone back home. I’m playing my first game against the Fremantle Dockers this weekend.

“I’m sure Pa Magee will get you all going up and early and hopefully you’ll be able to watch it Sunday morning. Thank you.”

Keane signed for Collingwood in October 2018 along with Derry’s Anton Tohill. He was heavily linked with a move to the oval-ball code.

You can watch the Cork man’s debut on Sunday. The match kicks off at 9.10 am Irish time with live coverage on BT Sport 2.