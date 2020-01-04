Home GAA Audacious Flick The Highlight Of Well-Worked Kilcoo Goal

Audacious Flick The Highlight Of Well-Worked Kilcoo Goal

Michael Corry January 4, 2020

It’s Kilcoo who hold a slight advantage in their All-Ireland club football semi-final clash with Ballyboden St. Enda’s thanks for a beautifully taken goal from Ryan Johnston.

With Corofin comfortably dispatching of Nemo Rangers in the earlier semi-final, the two sides met in Breffni Park this afternoon with the prize of taking on the defending All-Ireland champions at stake.

Ballyboden were looking to make it back to the showpiece decider which they won in 2016 while Kilcoo were contesting their first-ever semi-final after finally making the breakthrough in Ulster.

In what was a tense, low-scoring first half, it was Kilcoo who took a slender two-point lead in at the break thanks to this beautifully taken goal from Down star Ryan Johnston.

In what was a brilliantly executed team goal. Aidan Brannigan originally gives the ball away in a good position. However, the joint-captain hunts down the Boden defence alongside Dylan Ward as they manage to turn over the ball.

Ward pops a looping handpass over the top to the diminutive Conor Laverty. Sensing that he was about to be swallowed up in possession, Laverty cutely flicks the ball down to his on-running co-captain who then squares it to Johnston.

With the goal at his mercy, the Down star made no mistake.

Michael Corry

Sports Journalist based in Dublin. Hit me up if you have a unique story to tell. Email: michael@punditarena.com Twitter: @Corry_10 Instagram: @Corry_10
