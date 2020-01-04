Audacious Flick The Highlight Of Well-Worked Kilcoo Goal

It’s Kilcoo who hold a slight advantage in their All-Ireland club football semi-final clash with Ballyboden St. Enda’s thanks for a beautifully taken goal from Ryan Johnston.

With Corofin comfortably dispatching of Nemo Rangers in the earlier semi-final, the two sides met in Breffni Park this afternoon with the prize of taking on the defending All-Ireland champions at stake.

Ballyboden were looking to make it back to the showpiece decider which they won in 2016 while Kilcoo were contesting their first-ever semi-final after finally making the breakthrough in Ulster.

In what was a tense, low-scoring first half, it was Kilcoo who took a slender two-point lead in at the break thanks to this beautifully taken goal from Down star Ryan Johnston.

In what was a brilliantly executed team goal. Aidan Brannigan originally gives the ball away in a good position. However, the joint-captain hunts down the Boden defence alongside Dylan Ward as they manage to turn over the ball.

Ward pops a looping handpass over the top to the diminutive Conor Laverty. Sensing that he was about to be swallowed up in possession, Laverty cutely flicks the ball down to his on-running co-captain who then squares it to Johnston.

With the goal at his mercy, the Down star made no mistake.