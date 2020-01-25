Kerry Versus Dublin Always Warms The Heart, Even In Cold Conditions

Dublin 1-19

Kerry 1-19

Michael Corry reporting live from Croke Park.

There really is something to be said for Saturday night football.

Making the journey through town this evening, there was a sense of optimism flowing through the air as Drumcondra drew closer.

Dublin versus Kerry, opening game of the season, under lights and a healthy crowd in HQ, you could feel beforehand that this one would catch fire.

And it did.

As Galway’s Oughterard celebrated their intermediate football success, the game’s top two forces made their way to the field. The warm-ups further fed the theory that fans were in for a blistering opening night as both teams reigned shots down on top of their keepers’.

Both teams started well, Dublin slightly better but Kerry had nothing to panic about as they showed in September that you can never count this Kingdom side out. David Clifford seemed quiet enough on his debut as captain. Davy Byrne was performing admirably and brought Hill 16 to its feet with a beautiful block on the young maestro early on.

However, Clifford would soon be firing on all cylinders as he danced his way through for the first goal of this Allianz League campaign much to the delight of the boisterous Kerry crowd.

18: GOAL Kerry!!! Simply sensational…. What a baller David Clifford is 👏👏👏 LIVE now on eir sport 2! #AllianzLeagues #MatchNightLive pic.twitter.com/KrOxfV0WC1 — eir Sport (@eirSport) January 25, 2020

Momentum shifted but not for long as Brian Fenton duly struck three points back-to-back-to-back as Dublin regained a foothold.

Five minutes before the break Dublin looked to really assert themselves as Dean Rock won and beautifully dispatched a penalty to move them two in front.

Both teams would trade scores before Clifford brought the curtain down on a beautiful half of football to leave one between the sides at the break.

30: GOAL Dublin!!! Dean Rock fouled before stepping up and calmly slotting home to put Dublin two points up. LIVE now on eir sport 1! #AllianzLeagues #MatchNightLive pic.twitter.com/3SqWVWWpGP — eir Sport (@eirSport) January 25, 2020

Paul Murphy struck back-to-back scores after the break before Liam Kearney slotted home his first score of the match. All of a sudden, 10 minutes into the second half and Kerry led by two.

A free from Rock seemed to settle the nerves but it was a case of ‘anything you can do I can do better’ as a bandaged up Seán O’Shea fired over from an acute angle to leave it at 1-11 to 1-13 with 20 minutes to go.

Rock and O’Shea continued to trade frees in the same manner that they did back in September, displaying their sweet striking abilities for all in attendance. It was the Kingdom, though, who managed to keep their noses in front leading by three as the final 10 minutes took off.

57: Red Card!!! Eric Lowndes picks up a yellow, after an earlier black, for a challenge on Stephen O'Brien and Dublin are down to 14. LIVE now on eir sport 1! #AllianzLeagues #MatchNightLive pic.twitter.com/NRVm5cxkwH — eir Sport (@eirSport) January 25, 2020

With five minutes to go, James McCarthy’s score brought Dublin back to within one.

Would there be a late rally?

It looked that way as Ciaran Kilkenny showed his strength to claim a mark in front of the posts and leave one between them as Hill 16 began to make their voices heard once more.

Kerry looked to have held their nerve when Paul Geaney collected a beautiful mark that Killian Spillane converted into a score.

However, Dublin would set up the grandstand finish.

First, it was Aaron Byrne of Na Fianna who closed the gap to one. Kilkenny then levelled before Niall Scully hit the all-important point to send the Dubs back in front in injury time.

However, boos rang around the stadium as their momentum was halted when Clifford won an easy free for Geaney to convert. It was 1-18 to 1-18 with two minutes remaining.

Kilkenny, who was awesome down the home stretch looked to have inspired Dublin to yet another come from behind win when he gifted Rock with a chance to point in injury time for the win.

However, Kerry would get one more chance.

Underneath the Hogan Stand, they were awarded a free. It was the 79th minute, three over the allocated six. Up-stepped captain Clifford. It was never in doubt.

Final score, Dublin 1-19 Kerry 1-19.

It’s true, it’s only January and this was the first game of the year. There’s no cause for wild celebrations, glorification or even panic and consternation if that’s what you’re in to, there’s plenty of football to be played in the Allianz Leagues.

But we’ve every right to be happy at the display we saw from both sides this evening in what was an excellent game of football played in the right manner, in perfect conditions and in front of a genuinely excitable crowd.

Despite the freezing temperatures, this fixture did what it seems to do at this time of year, every year. It warmed the heart.

The Allianz Leagues are back!