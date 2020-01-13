Joe Brolly Announced As Eir Sport GAA Pundit

Joe Brolly will make his return to TV screens over the coming months after it was announced that he’d be taking up a role with eir Sport for the Allianz Football League.

The broadcaster has confirmed that the 1993 All-Ireland winner will be part of their panel of pundits for the upcoming league campaign.

The Derry man had been working with RTÉ for the better part of two decades, however, the relationship between Brolly and bosses with the state broadcaster seemed to sour.

He was then dropped by RTÉ for coverage of the All-Ireland final replay between Dublin and Kerry after he claimed that referee David Gough had been “clearly influenced by the propaganda coming from Kerry” at half-time in their drawn encounter.

News of Brolly’s benching made headlines around the country with the much-maligned pundit then admitting that it was unlikely that he’d ever return to work with the organisation.

Now, Brolly is expected to return to TV screens with eir Sport on January 25, when Dublin meet Kerry again in Croke Park. The game will also be broadcast on RTÉ meaning Brolly will be going head to head with his former employers on his opening day.

Whilst news had been reported of Brolly’s intention to join eir Sport at the weekend, it was deemed unlikely in many corners due to the pundit’s vocal criticism of pay-per-view broadcasting and how it had infiltrated the GAA.