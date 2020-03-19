Jack McCaffrey Shares Important Information On Covid-19 Pandemic

With the ongoing global pandemic causing disruption to daily life around the world, many are living in fear that they may contract Covid-19 and thus spread it onto others, particularly, the elder members of their family.

As the nation carries out guidelines set down by the HSE to limit contact with others and continually wash your hands, people are doing whatever they can to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

However, while practising good hygiene and social distancing is certainly the most impactful way for the general public to play their part, there is still a widespread fear as the number of cases in Ireland continues to grow.

With that in mind, Dublin footballer, Dr Jack McCaffrey spoke with Second Captains on Wednesday, where he discussed the ongoing virus and how we can help to flatten the curve of Covid-19.

A paediatric doctor, currently based in St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny, McCaffrey admitted that he is not best placed to give information to the general public. However, after recording a video earlier this week where the five-time All-Ireland winner called upon the nation to listen to the HSE guidelines, McCaffrey revealed that following discussions with the HSE and the Public Health Department, they thought it’d be best for him to add his voice to the conversation.

Dublin GAA asked Dr Jack McCaffrey to help share the @HSELive message to help protect yourself, your family, your teammates and your community. We ALL need to play our part to help stop the spread of coronavirus. #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/hqetSksRUV — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) March 15, 2020

Among the information shared by McCaffrey was the obvious traits of practising social distancing and good hygiene. However, the Dublin star shared some vital information around the spreading of the disease.

McCaffrey says that all the evidence suggests that Covid-19 can not be transmitted from person to person until symptoms are showing, something not many will be aware off given that it can take up to a week for symptoms to show.

“I know from my own extended family that there is a lot of worry about people who developed the virus and then kind of think, ‘Oh, I could have had this brewing for a couple of days’ and they likely have and who they might have passed it on to.

“All viruses have what we call an ‘incubation period’ when the virus is replicating in you and building up until you start developing symptoms. And some viruses you can omit during that period but all the evidence with Covid is that you are most likely to pass it on when you have symptoms and when your symptoms are at their worst is when you are most infected as well.

“So, if you’re living with someone who is a contact with confirmed coronavirus, it’s very unlikely that they’ll be transmitting it to you. It’s only if they become sick themselves that you could end up in contact as well.”

_____

You can listen to the full interview with Dr Jack McCaffrey here.