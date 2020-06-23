Pundit Arena’s International Rules Series History Quiz?

It’s not often that players from the GAA or the AFL get to represent their country and therein lies the beauty of the International Rules Series.

Whilst the 2020 series return may have been cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic, Ireland and Australia have clashed on 20 occasions dating back to the first series in 1984.

What we want to know here though is how good is your knowledge of the International Rules Series? We’ve compiled a list of 15 questions for you to test your knowledge. There is no time limit so you can take as long as you want when answering each question.

Good luck and be sure to let us know in the comments how you do. If the quiz does not appear below just click here.

_____

If it’s GAA you are here for though, then try some of our other Gaelic games related quizzes.

Big Fat Quiz of the Decade – 1990s

Big Fat Quiz of the Decade – 2000s

Big Fat Quiz of the Decade – 2010s

Bumper Quiz: How Well Do You Know The History Of the GAA?

Can You Name Every Football Championship Top Scorer Of The 21st Century?

Can You Name These GAA County Stadiums?

Can You Name The Least Represented All-Star Team In History?

Can You Name The Most Represented All-Star team In History?

Link The All-Ireland Winning Manager To the Year They Won The Sam Maguire

How Well Do You Remember Dublin’s Dominant Decade?

Quiz: Name The Classy 2017 All-Star Hurling Team Dominated By Galway

Quiz: Name The Top 10 Scorers In The History Of Championship Football

Quiz: Name The 2014 All-Star Gaelic Football Team

Quiz: Name The Top 10 All-Star Award Winners In GAA History

Quiz: Name Every Young Hurler Of The Year From The Last Decade

GAA Personalities Quiz – Who Am I?

Pundit Arena’s Ultimate GAA General Knowledge Quiz