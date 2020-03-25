Quiz: Name The Top 10 Scorers In The History Of Championship Football

The All-Ireland senior football championship has been blessed with thousands of great forwards.

From the great Tom Langan to David Clifford, the game has never been devoid of classy forwards, guaranteed to light up the game, bring the crowd to their feet and generally worth the entrance alone.

From Croke Park to Casement Park, Pearse Stadium to Fitzgerald Stadium, thousands have graced fans with their presence putting in performances that with time are described in mythical terms.

While the discussion surrounding who the greatest forward ever is very much up for debate. What cannot be disputed is who scored more than anybody.

What we are asking you is can you name the top 10 highest scoring individuals in the history of the Gaelic football championship?

Ten names, eight different counties, five minutes. Good luck and let us know what you get.

If the quiz does not display below just click here.

