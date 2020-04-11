Selecting Gaelic Football’s Greatest Midfielder – The Final

All week long you’ve been voting for the greatest All-Star midfielder in Gaelic football history.

We started with 25 candidates and have whittled them down to just five for this weekend’s final. The final sees a couple of Kerry legends go up against the two Brian’s from Dublin while there is an Ulster GAA icon thrown in to shake things up.

All you have to do is vote and we’ll announce the winner on Monday.

Here are our final five.

Brian Mullins [Dublin]

Winner of Friday’s poll with a whopping 43%, Brian Mullins is an icon of Dublin GAA and a four-time All-Ireland winner. The St. Vincent’s man was a key figure in the great Dublin team of the 70s and 80s under Kevin Heffernan with his performances in their back-to-back All-Ireland wins of 1976 and 1977 and was rewarded with All-Star selections at midfield.

Jack O’Shea [Kerry]

Jack O’Shea’s battles with Mullins have become legendary tales. A box-to-box midfielder who could do everything, ‘Jacko’s’ introduction to the Kerry senior team coincided with the county’s greatest ever run. He won seven All-Ireland titles between 1978 and 1986, was named at midfield on the All-Star team for six consecutive seasons between 1980 and 1985, and also picked up four Footballer of the Year awards in between then. It’s no wonder he’s the favourite.

Anthony Tohill [Derry]

No surprise that Tohill qualifies for this final selection. An icon of Ulster GAA and arguably Derry’s greatest ever player, the Swatragh native was the total footballer. His career with Derry saw him win one All-Ireland, two Ulster, and four National League medals as well as four All-Star awards in 1992, 1993, 1995 and 2000.

Darragh O’Se [Kerry]

In what may be seen as controversial to some of our older readers, Darragh Ó’Sé pipped Kingdom legend Mick O’Connell into today’s selection by the narrowest of margins. The eldest Ó’Sé brother was an almost mythical figure during his playing days such was his ability to control games. He finished his Kerry career with six All-Ireland title wins and was named at midfield on the All-Star team four times including 2000, 2002, 2006 and 2007.

Brian Fenton [Dublin]

The only current player remaining, Fenton has broken multiple records since stepping onto the inter-county stage in 2015 and is yet to lose a championship match. To date, the Raheny man has won five All-Ireland titles, four All-Stars and was named Footballer of the Year in 2018. He’s still just 27-years-old.

All you have to do now is vote in our poll below. If the poll does not display below click here.

