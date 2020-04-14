Gaelic Football’s Greatest Ever All-Star Midfielder As Chosen By You

Over the course of the last week, you guys have been voting for who you think should be named the greatest ever All-Star midfielder.

After five rounds of voting involving 25 All-Star midfielders, we whittled the selection down to five players who you had been voting for over the Easter Holiday weekend.

The list included current Dublin star, Brian Fenton, Kerry legend, Darragh O’Se, Derry’s four-time All-Star winner, Anthony Tohill, as well as Brian Mullins [Dublin] and Jack O’Shea [Kerry], who were arguably part of the greatest midfield rivalry in history in the late seventies through to the eighties.

You’ve been voting in your numbers and we are happy to announce that with 44 per cent of the overall vote, Jack O’Shea of Kerry has been named the winner.

After taking an early lead after day one, Brian Fenton finished in second place with 24 per cent of the vote while Ulster icon, Anthony Tohill came up in third with 18 per cent.

Darragh O’Se garnered 11 per cent of the vote with Dublin hero Brian Mullins bringing up the rear with 3 per cent.

A deserving winner no doubt.

Jack O’Shea made his Kerry debut in 1976, a year after winning minor and U21 All-Irelands with the Kingdom in the same year. His acceleration to the senior squad would coincide with Kerry’s greatest ever era as Mick O’Dwyer led the county to seven of the next ten All-Ireland titles.

The star midfielder on the team, Jacko would win six All-Stars in a row between 1980-1985 and on four of those occasions was named Footballer of the Year.

Whilst the glory years ended in 1986 as Cork finally broke free from the shackles of Kerry’s decade-long dominance with four Munster titles in a row from 1987-1990.

However, Jacko would return for one last provincial swansong, captaining the Kingdom to a Munster title in 1991 before bringing the curtain down on his career following the 1992 season after a career spanning 17 seasons over the course of three decades with seven All-Ireland winners medals.

Hard to argue against him winning!