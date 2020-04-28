Can you get top marks in this GAA stadium quiz?

We have developed a quiz which will test your knowledge of some of the most famous GAA stadiums around Ireland and further afield.

How familiar are you with some of these hallowed grounds which have treated fans to plenty of epic clashes in the past?

The premise for this quiz is very simple.

We give you the Google Maps image of a stadium from different locations around the world, and you just tell us the name of the stadium.

Good luck, and let us know how you do in the comments section.

If the quiz does not display below, just click here.

