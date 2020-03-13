Quiz: Name The Top 10 All-Ireland Winning Counties

The GAA plays a central part in Irish life with counties up and down the country living in the hope that one day they get to lift either the Liam MacCarthy or Sam Maguire Cup.

Many have managed to do it before, some have even lifted both, but who has done it the most?

That’s what we’re asking you here. Can you name the top 10 counties on the GAA’s Roll of Honour with Gaelic football and hurling combined? Some are easy to get but once you get down to the final few all of a sudden, this becomes a tough one.

You have got three minutes to guess all 10. The only clue we will give you is the number of titles each county has won between hurling and Gaelic football.

Good luck and let us know what score you get.

If the quiz does not display below, just click here.

