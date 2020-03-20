Quiz: Name The 2010 Gaelic Football All-Star Team

What a year for Gaelic football 2010 was.

While the years since then has seen a blue wave swarm over the nation in the form of a rampant Dublin side seemingly hell-bent on catching up with Kerry, the year 2010 gave us some of the greatest memories.

Cork defeated Down in the All-Ireland final to give a band of Rebel men and highly coveted All-Ireland that many of their efforts had richly deserved. It was also the county’s first success in 20 years. So, that alone adds to any occasion.

However, two players, neither of whom from Cork, stole all the headlines throughout the summer following their barnstorming performances.

Who could forget the infamous Leinster final when little old Louth were denied a first provincial title since 1957 in the most bizarre of circumstances after Joe Sheridan scored, what can only be described as a try, in the dying moments to hand Meath the Delaney Cup.

In Ulster, Monaghan fell way short against Tyrone in their provincial decider, however, in hindsight this was the beginning of what proved to be a memorable decade for the Farney men.

Roscommon came out on top in Connacht after defeating Sligo in the final while Kerry defeated eventual All-Ireland champions, Cork, in the Munster semi-final before being pushed all the way by Limerick in the decider.

It truly was a memorable year for Gaelic football but what we want to know is how well do you remember the All-Star recipients? That’s what we want you to do, name the 2010 GAA Football All-Star recipients.

You have five minutes to complete the quiz.

Good luck and let us know how you do.

If the quiz doesn’t display properly for you, click here.

