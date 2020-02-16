Storm Dennis Wreaks Havoc On GAA Fixture List

Another week, another storm as Dennis wreaks havoc up and down the nation.

On Saturday, it was the opening weekend of the League of Ireland that was effected as RTE had to cancel its live coverage of the Dublin Derby between Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers.

Today, it is the GAA’s turn to be affected by the menace of a storm that has hit these shores. The mouthwatering Allianz Hurling League Division 1A clash between Limerick and Waterford at Pearse Stadium fell foul to the storm due to high winds.

While Limerick and Waterford’s clash in the same division, which was originally moved from Saturday night to this afternoon at the LIT Gaelic Grounds, has also been cancelled due to high winds.

In Division 2A, Offaly versus Antrim has also been postponed as is the Division 2B clash between Derry and Kildare while the other affected game is in Division 3B between Fermanagh and Sligo.

There is still a number of points up for grabs this afternoon as several fixtures go ahead in the Allianz Leagues.

_____

Allianz League fixtures that will go ahead as scheduled.

O’Moore Park (throw-in 2pm)

Laois v Cavan

Gaelic Grounds Drogheda (throw-in 2pm)

Louth v Offaly

Aughrim (throw-in 1pm)

Wicklow v Sligo

Allianz Hurling League Division 1A

TEG Cusack Park (throw-in 2pm)

Westmeath v Cork

Allianz Hurling League Division 1B

Cusack Park, Ennis (throw-in 2pm)

Clare v Laois

Chadwicks Wexford Park (throw-in 2pm)

Wexford v Kilkenny

Allianz Hurling League Division 2A

Connacht Centre of Excellence (throw-in 1pm)

Mayo v Wicklow

Allianz Hurling League Division 2B

Dr Hyde Park (throw-in 1pm)

Roscommon v London

Allianz Hurling League Division 3A

Pearse Park (throw-in 2pm)

Longford v Armagh

Castleblayney (throw-in 2pm)

Monaghan v Tyrone

Darver (throw-in 2pm)

Louth v Donegal