Storm Dennis Wreaks Havoc On GAA Fixture List

Another week, another storm as Dennis wreaks havoc up and down the nation.
On Saturday, it was the opening weekend of the League of Ireland that was effected as RTE had to cancel its live coverage of the Dublin Derby between Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers.
Today, it is the GAA’s turn to be affected by the menace of a storm that has hit these shores. The mouthwatering Allianz Hurling League Division 1A clash between Limerick and Waterford at Pearse Stadium fell foul to the storm due to high winds.
While Limerick and Waterford’s clash in the same division, which was originally moved from Saturday night to this afternoon at the LIT Gaelic Grounds, has also been cancelled due to high winds.
In Division 2A, Offaly versus Antrim has also been postponed as is the Division 2B clash between Derry and Kildare while the other affected game is in Division 3B between Fermanagh and Sligo.
There is still a number of points up for grabs this afternoon as several fixtures go ahead in the Allianz Leagues.
_____
Allianz League fixtures that will go ahead as scheduled.
Allianz Football League Division 2
O’Moore Park (throw-in 2pm)
Laois v Cavan
Allianz Football League Division 3
Gaelic Grounds Drogheda (throw-in 2pm)
Louth v Offaly
Allianz Football League Division 4
Aughrim (throw-in 1pm)
Wicklow v Sligo
Allianz Hurling League Division 1A
TEG Cusack Park (throw-in 2pm)
Westmeath v Cork
Allianz Hurling League Division 1B
Cusack Park, Ennis (throw-in 2pm)
Clare v Laois
Chadwicks Wexford Park (throw-in 2pm)
Wexford v Kilkenny
Allianz Hurling League Division 2A
Connacht Centre of Excellence (throw-in 1pm)
Mayo v Wicklow
Allianz Hurling League Division 2B
Dr Hyde Park (throw-in 1pm)
Roscommon v London
Allianz Hurling League Division 3A
Pearse Park (throw-in 2pm)
Longford v Armagh
Castleblayney (throw-in 2pm)
Monaghan v Tyrone
Darver (throw-in 2pm)
Louth v Donegal