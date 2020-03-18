GAA Confirm New York Championship Opener Postponed

The GAA have today confirmed that the start of this year’s All-Ireland senior football championship has been suspended following the ongoing global pandemic.

The association confirmed that the Connacht senior football championship clash between New York and Galway has been postponed. The game was due to take place in Gaelic Park, New York on May, 3, however, due to the uncertainty created by the Covid-19 outbreak the game has now been postponed.

Whether the game will go ahead at all is up in the air at this stage. The GAA released a statement today claiming the future of New York’s Championship fixture will be considered at a later date.

“The future for this fixture will be considered at a later date and in the context of the anticipated overall re-drawing of the national fixtures calendar for 2020 as necessitated by the ongoing disruption to the GAA games programme.”

The remaining Allianz League fixtures, as well as all club activity, has been suspended until at least March, 29, however, it is expected that this will last much longer. The GAA have now taken action by postponing the All-Ireland football championship opener scheduled for the first week in May.

According to RTÉ, The Central Competitions Control Committee is drawing up contingency plans for finishing the 2020 inter-county season with the preference being to finish the Allianz League and All-Ireland Championships at later dates.