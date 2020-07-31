The Definitive List Of GAA Championship Action On Offer This Weekend

GAA club championship resumes this weekend with a number of tasty ties on offer across Ireland.
In Kilkenny, there is the meeting of two current All-Ireland champions. Meanwhile, GAA club championship action in Galway sees Corofin begin their quest for four-in-a-row.
The TG4 cameras will be in Kilkenny, Galway and Meath this weekend. Meanwhile, RTE’s county championship coverage begins on Saturday in Cork.
While attendance figures may be down, county boards have been pulling out all the stops. A host of other matches will be available online for fans to view.
Here is the definitive list of senior championship action available to watch this weekend:
Friday
Roscommon SFC
St Brigid’s v Strokestown – 8 pm
Galway SFC
Claregalway v Killanin – 7.30 pm
Kilkenny SHC
Ballyhale Shamrocks v Tullaroan – 7. 30 pm live on TG4
@Galway_GAA Claregalway Hotel sponsored Senior & Intermediate Football Championship kicks of this evening.
Still time to get your Live streaming pass for these games
see ⬇️🎥🎥⬇️ and tune into all the live action.https://t.co/eKoMn5Ci8L pic.twitter.com/eZeeIGQza3
— Galway GAA (@Galway_GAA) July 31, 2020
Laois SHC
Rathdowney-Errill v Clough-Ballacolla – 7.30 pm
Westmeath SFC
Mullingar Shamrocks and Coralstown-Kinnegad – 7.30 pm
Meath SFC
Ratoath v Nobber – 7.30 pm
Wexford SHC
Cloughbawn v Oulart-the-Ballagh – 7.30 pm
Fethard v Faythe Harriers – 7.30 pm
Final reminder of our live game tomorrow evening. @BirrCLG v @KK_GAA in the Senior Hurling Championship. €5 on https://t.co/XhHfNFvNEM.
Commentary by Ray Gavin with analysis from Johnny Pilkington and John Leahy. pic.twitter.com/pZe9LlmHIC
— Official Offaly GAA (@Offaly_GAA) July 30, 2020
Offaly SHC
Birr and Kilcormac-Killoughey – 7.30 pm
Cork SHC
Midleton v Sarsfields – 7.30 pm via the Irish Examiner live stream
Kerry SFC
Templenoe and Kenmare Shamrocks – 7 pm
Limerick SHC
Adare v Doon – 7.30 pm
3 live offerings for streaming this weekend with Limerick GAA TV. Remember to sign up early https://t.co/LBp5ZtWYBM
— Limerick GAA (@LimerickCLG) July 30, 2020
Saturday
Mayo SFC
Charlestown v Castlebar Mitchels – 5 pm
Ballintubber v Aghamore – 7pm.
Leitrim SFC
Allen Gaels v Leitrim Gaels – 7 pm
Sligo SFC
Drumcliffe/Rosses Point v Shamrock Gaels.
Galway SFC
Moycullen v Mícheál Breathnach – 2.30 pm
An Cheathrú Rua v Milltown – 5.30 pm
Our Commentary Team for Tonights Live Streaming of
Rathdowney Errill V Clough-Ballacolla
Commentator: @Killian_Whelan
Analyst: Damien Carter
Log on to https://t.co/JcEP14mnJG pic.twitter.com/GM4tz4VsxY
— Laois GAA (@CLGLaois) July 31, 2020
Kilkenny SHC
James Stephens v Danesfort – 1 pm
Erins Own v Mullinavat – 4.15 pm.
Laois SHC
Rosenallis v Ballinakill – 5 pm
Abbeyleix St Lazarian’s v Castletown – 7.30 pm
Meath SFC
Na Fianna v Seneschalstown – 7.30 pm
Wexford SHC
Naomh Eanna v Shelmaliers – 2 pm
Glynn-Barntown v Rathunre – 2 pm
Cork SHC
Glen Rovers v St Finbarr’s – 7.30 pm live on RTE
Erins Own v Blackrock – 5 pm via the Irish Examiner live stream
Details of coverage of Round 3 of the Wexford GAA Hurling Championships on Wexford GAA TV.
Log on to https://t.co/jAv4rrohZC pic.twitter.com/GzxJL3gJ4H
— Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) July 30, 2020
Sunday
Galway SFC
Corofin v Oughterard at 2.30 pm live on TG4
Mountbellew-Moylough v Annaghdown – 6 pm
Roscommon SFC
Western Gaels v Fuerty – 1 pm
Pádraig Pearses v Michael Glavey’s – 5 pm
Mayo SFC
Breaffy v Westport – 4 pm
Meath SFC
Simonstown Gaels v Skryne – deferred coverage on TG4
📺 @IdealBathroomsI #MeathGAATV
Friday
19:30
Ratoath v Nobber
Saturday
16:30
Longwood v Meath Hill
19:30
Na Fianna v Seneschalstown
Sunday
18:00
Trim v Rathkenny
Sign up on our website and watch
One-day access – €6
Weekend access (4 games) – €12.#GAA #ClubChamp20
— Meath GAA (@MeathGAA) July 31, 2020
Kildare SFC
St Laurence’s v Eadestown – 12 pm
Clane v Monasterevan – 3 pm
Sarsfields v Johnstownbridge – 6 pm
Westmeath SFC
Athlone v Garrycastle – 5 pm
Tyrrellspass v St Loman’s Mullingar – 7.30 pm.
Waterford SHC
Clonea v Roanmore – 2 pm.
Cavan SFC
Gowan v Ramor Utd – 2 pm
Crosserlough v Lavey – 7.30 pm
_____
Check out county board websites for full details on how to live stream this weekend’s club championship action. If we’ve missed any of the live matches available let us know in the comment section.