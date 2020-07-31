 Close sidebar

The Definitive List Of GAA Championship Action On Offer This Weekend

by Michael Corry
GAA club championship

GAA club championship resumes this weekend with a number of tasty ties on offer across Ireland.

In Kilkenny, there is the meeting of two current All-Ireland champions. Meanwhile, GAA club championship action in Galway sees Corofin begin their quest for four-in-a-row.

GAA club championship

The TG4 cameras will be in Kilkenny, Galway and Meath this weekend. Meanwhile, RTE’s county championship coverage begins on Saturday in Cork.

While attendance figures may be down, county boards have been pulling out all the stops. A host of other matches will be available online for fans to view.

GAA club championship

Here is the definitive list of senior championship action available to watch this weekend:

Friday

Roscommon SFC
St Brigid’s v Strokestown – 8 pm

Galway SFC
Claregalway v Killanin – 7.30 pm

Kilkenny SHC
Ballyhale Shamrocks v Tullaroan – 7. 30 pm live on TG4

Laois SHC
Rathdowney-Errill v Clough-Ballacolla – 7.30 pm

Westmeath SFC
Mullingar Shamrocks and Coralstown-Kinnegad – 7.30 pm

Meath SFC
Ratoath v Nobber – 7.30 pm 

Wexford SHC
Cloughbawn v Oulart-the-Ballagh – 7.30 pm
Fethard v Faythe Harriers – 7.30 pm 

Offaly SHC
Birr and Kilcormac-Killoughey – 7.30 pm

Cork SHC
Midleton v Sarsfields – 7.30 pm via the Irish Examiner live stream

Kerry SFC
Templenoe and Kenmare Shamrocks – 7 pm

Limerick SHC 
Adare v Doon – 7.30 pm

Saturday

Mayo SFC
Charlestown v Castlebar Mitchels – 5 pm
Ballintubber v Aghamore – 7pm.

Leitrim SFC
Allen Gaels v Leitrim Gaels – 7 pm

Sligo SFC
Drumcliffe/Rosses Point v Shamrock Gaels.

Galway SFC
Moycullen v Mícheál Breathnach – 2.30 pm
An Cheathrú Rua v Milltown – 5.30 pm

Kilkenny SHC
James Stephens v Danesfort – 1 pm
Erins Own v Mullinavat – 4.15 pm.

Laois SHC
Rosenallis v Ballinakill – 5 pm
Abbeyleix St Lazarian’s v Castletown – 7.30 pm

Meath SFC
Na Fianna v Seneschalstown – 7.30 pm

Wexford SHC
Naomh Eanna v Shelmaliers – 2 pm
Glynn-Barntown v Rathunre – 2 pm

Cork SHC
Glen Rovers v St Finbarr’s – 7.30 pm live on RTE
Erins Own v Blackrock – 5 pm via the Irish Examiner live stream

Sunday

Galway SFC
Corofin v Oughterard at 2.30 pm live on TG4
Mountbellew-Moylough v Annaghdown – 6 pm

Roscommon SFC
Western Gaels v Fuerty – 1 pm
Pádraig Pearses v Michael Glavey’s – 5 pm

Mayo SFC
Breaffy v Westport – 4 pm

Meath SFC
Simonstown Gaels v Skryne – deferred coverage on TG4

Kildare SFC
St Laurence’s v Eadestown – 12 pm
Clane v Monasterevan – 3 pm
Sarsfields v Johnstownbridge – 6 pm

Westmeath SFC
Athlone v Garrycastle – 5 pm
Tyrrellspass v St Loman’s Mullingar – 7.30 pm.

Waterford SHC
Clonea v Roanmore – 2 pm.

Cavan SFC
Gowan v Ramor Utd – 2 pm
Crosserlough v Lavey – 7.30 pm

_____

Check out county board websites for full details on how to live stream this weekend’s club championship action. If we’ve missed any of the live matches available let us know in the comment section.

Author: Michael Corry

Sports Journalist born in Armagh, based in Dublin. Interested in feature writing and listening to unique, engaging stories. Up for the craic too. Email: michael@punditarena.com Twitter: @MickCorryPA Instagram: @Corry_10

Related posts

GAA: The Public Want Rid Of The Black Card

Big Names Among The Favourites To Land All-Ireland Club Football Title

Analysing The Four Candidates Who Can Rebuild Cork Football

This website uses cookies in order to offer you the most relevant information. Please accept cookies for optimal performance.