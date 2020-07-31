The Definitive List Of GAA Championship Action On Offer This Weekend

GAA club championship resumes this weekend with a number of tasty ties on offer across Ireland.

In Kilkenny, there is the meeting of two current All-Ireland champions. Meanwhile, GAA club championship action in Galway sees Corofin begin their quest for four-in-a-row.

The TG4 cameras will be in Kilkenny, Galway and Meath this weekend. RTE’s county championship coverage gets underway on Saturday in Cork.

While attendance figures may be down, county boards have been pulling out all the stops. A host of other matches will be available online for fans to view.

Here is the list of senior championship action available to watch this weekend:

Friday

Roscommon SFC

St Brigid’s v Strokestown – 8 pm

Galway SFC

Claregalway v Killanin – 7.30 pm

Kilkenny SHC

Ballyhale Shamrocks v Tullaroan – 7. 30 pm live on TG4

@Galway_GAA Claregalway Hotel sponsored Senior & Intermediate Football Championship kicks of this evening. Still time to get your Live streaming pass for these games

see ⬇️🎥🎥⬇️ and tune into all the live action.https://t.co/eKoMn5Ci8L pic.twitter.com/eZeeIGQza3 — Galway GAA (@Galway_GAA) July 31, 2020

Laois SHC

Rathdowney-Errill v Clough-Ballacolla – 7.30 pm

Westmeath SFC

Mullingar Shamrocks and Coralstown-Kinnegad – 7.30 pm

Meath SFC

Ratoath v Nobber – 7.30 pm



Wexford SHC

Cloughbawn v Oulart-the-Ballagh – 7.30 pm

Fethard v Faythe Harriers – 7.30 pm



Final reminder of our live game tomorrow evening. @BirrCLG v @KK_GAA in the Senior Hurling Championship. €5 on https://t.co/XhHfNFvNEM.

Commentary by Ray Gavin with analysis from Johnny Pilkington and John Leahy. pic.twitter.com/pZe9LlmHIC — Official Offaly GAA (@Offaly_GAA) July 30, 2020

Offaly SHC

Birr and Kilcormac-Killoughey – 7.30 pm



Cork SHC

Midleton v Sarsfields – 7.30 pm via the Irish Examiner live stream

Kerry SFC

Templenoe and Kenmare Shamrocks – 7 pm

Limerick SHC

Adare v Doon – 7.30 pm

3 live offerings for streaming this weekend with Limerick GAA TV. Remember to sign up early https://t.co/LBp5ZtWYBM — Limerick GAA (@LimerickCLG) July 30, 2020

Saturday

Mayo SFC

Charlestown v Castlebar Mitchels – 5 pm

Ballintubber v Aghamore – 7pm.

Leitrim SFC

Allen Gaels v Leitrim Gaels – 7 pm

Sligo SFC

Drumcliffe/Rosses Point v Shamrock Gaels.

Galway SFC

Moycullen v Mícheál Breathnach – 2.30 pm

An Cheathrú Rua v Milltown – 5.30 pm

Our Commentary Team for Tonights Live Streaming of

Rathdowney Errill V Clough-Ballacolla Commentator: @Killian_Whelan

Analyst: Damien Carter Log on to https://t.co/JcEP14mnJG pic.twitter.com/GM4tz4VsxY — Laois GAA (@CLGLaois) July 31, 2020

Kilkenny SHC

James Stephens v Danesfort – 1 pm

Erins Own v Mullinavat – 4.15 pm.

Laois SHC

Rosenallis v Ballinakill – 5 pm

Abbeyleix St Lazarian’s v Castletown – 7.30 pm

Meath SFC

Na Fianna v Seneschalstown – 7.30 pm

Wexford SHC

Naomh Eanna v Shelmaliers – 2 pm

Glynn-Barntown v Rathunre – 2 pm

Cork SHC

Glen Rovers v St Finbarr’s – 7.30 pm live on RTE

Erins Own v Blackrock – 5 pm via the Irish Examiner live stream

Details of coverage of Round 3 of the Wexford GAA Hurling Championships on Wexford GAA TV. Log on to https://t.co/jAv4rrohZC pic.twitter.com/GzxJL3gJ4H — Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) July 30, 2020

Sunday

Galway SFC

Corofin v Oughterard at 2.30 pm live on TG4

Mountbellew-Moylough v Annaghdown – 6 pm

Roscommon SFC

Western Gaels v Fuerty – 1 pm

Pádraig Pearses v Michael Glavey’s – 5 pm

Mayo SFC

Breaffy v Westport – 4 pm

Meath SFC

Simonstown Gaels v Skryne – deferred coverage on TG4

📺 @IdealBathroomsI #MeathGAATV Friday

19:30 Ratoath v Nobber Saturday

16:30 Longwood v Meath Hill 19:30

Na Fianna v Seneschalstown Sunday

18:00 Trim v Rathkenny Sign up on our website and watch One-day access – €6

Weekend access (4 games) – €12.#GAA #ClubChamp20 — Meath GAA (@MeathGAA) July 31, 2020

Kildare SFC

St Laurence’s v Eadestown – 12 pm

Clane v Monasterevan – 3 pm

Sarsfields v Johnstownbridge – 6 pm

Westmeath SFC

Athlone v Garrycastle – 5 pm

Tyrrellspass v St Loman’s Mullingar – 7.30 pm.

Waterford SHC

Clonea v Roanmore – 2 pm.

Cavan SFC

Gowan v Ramor Utd – 2 pm

Crosserlough v Lavey – 7.30 pm

Check out county board websites for full details on how to live stream this weekend’s club championship action. If we’ve missed any of the live matches available let us know in the comment section.