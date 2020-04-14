Home GAA GAA Confirm Championships Won’t Start Until July At The Earliest

The GAA have confirmed that the All-Ireland Senior Hurling & Football Championships will not begin until July, at the earliest.

The championship was due to begin in early May, however, the Association admitted it is highly unlikely that this will go ahead.

GAA President: John Horan

The association also said in a statement that they intend to complete this season’s Allianz Leagues or at least those games that have a bearing on next year’s divisions, where possible.

The GAA also confirmed that a Special Congress will take place this Friday to propose decision-making flexibility that will enable officials to vary competition structures if required.

A general view of the 2020 GAA Congress ©INPHO/Tom O’Hanlon

The statement in full can be read below:

The GAA acknowledges last weekend’s Government announcement of the extension of current restrictions until May 5th and its impact on the scheduling of sporting events and working practices, and has factored the extension of the arrangements into its contingency planning.

To that end, the Association can confirm that club activity remains suspended until May 5th.

A general view of the 2020 GAA Congress. ©INPHO/Tom O’Hanlon

The Senior inter-county championships, scheduled to begin in May, will be postponed until further clarity on the current situation is available.

However, it is the Association’s view that it is highly unlikely these will be rescheduled any time before the beginning of July, at the earliest.

When sporting activity recommences, the GAA will accommodate both club and county games. The Association also intends to complete the Allianz Leagues or at least those games that have a bearing on next year’s divisions, where possible.

2020 GAA Congress, Croke Park, Drumcondra. Kathy Slattery, Head of National Finance. ©INPHO/Tom O’Hanlon

A Special Congress, to be held remotely, will take place this Friday to propose decision-making flexibility to allow us to vary competition structures, if required, in advance of resuming games.

In keeping with the approach of the Association since the start of this crisis, all of our decisions will be based on the advice of the medical professionals and the government.

Finally, the GAA would again like to thank our members and units for their support at this time and for continuing to adhere to the government guidelines.

