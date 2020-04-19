Simon Harris Casts Further Doubt On GAA Championship Going Ahead

The GAA All-Ireland championships look in further doubt after Health Minister Simon Harris admitted that mass gatherings are highly unlikely to go ahead before the year is finished.

The hurling and football championships were scheduled to get underway next month, with the competitions to run through the summer, however, the Association admitted last week that the games will not kick-off until July, at the earliest.

“The Senior inter-county championships, scheduled to begin in May, will be postponed until further clarity on the current situation is available.

“However, it is the Association’s view that it is highly unlikely these will be rescheduled any time before the beginning of July, at the earliest.”

The GAA also said they intend to complete Allianz Leagues when play eventually resumes.

“When sporting activity recommences, the GAA will accommodate both club and county games. The Association also intends to complete the Allianz Leagues or at least those games that have a bearing on next year’s divisions, where possible.”

On Friday, a special congress was convened where delegates granted further power to change the championship structures over the coming months in order to fit into a changed schedule.

However, Health Minister Simon Harris cast doubt on any mass gatherings going ahead for the remainder the year which throws the future of the championship into disrepute.

“I think some of the decisions taken by the GAA seem very sensible,” Harris said in an interview with the Sunday Independent.

“It’s highly unlikely we’re going to be seeing very large kind of mass gatherings this year. Could you get to a point where you can’t have massive GAA matches, but you could have local kids having a kickabout safely, that’s the sort of space that we’re in, that we need to work our way through.”