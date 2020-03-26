GAA Won’t Look To Revise Championship Structures Until End Of April

The GAA confirmed on Thursday morning that there are no plans in place to change the format of the All-Ireland hurling and football championships.

However, it has been confirmed by Feargal McGill that the May 10 start date involving Connacht champions Roscommon, who travel to Ruislip to face London, is unlikely to go ahead as planned.

“The current situation is is that there are no changes to any of our championship structures,” the GAA’s Director of Player, Club and Games Administration told RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland.

“They are due to start on 10 May, which is well outside the 19 April date that the government has flagged, so that’s still a possibility at this point.

“When that’s a possibility, we can’t really change championship structures, but I do have to concede it seems unlikely we will be back playing by then.”

McGill stated that the association and its members must be patient amidst the ongoing pandemic claiming that the next critical point will be April 19.

“We are going to have to be patient. People want to know what is coming next, but we have to take our time. The key is to knowing what time we have available to us. Once we know that, we can start making some hard decisions.

“The next critical point for us is likely to be the weekend of 19 April. We expect a government announcement and we can start planning from then, whether to proceed from May 10 or to start looking at a revised championship structure.”

A revised championship structure will most likely see the games moved to a straight knockout format for one year only, something that Kerry legend Pat Spillane, feels is inevitable.

“Playing the back-door, and round-robin, and the Super 8s – I think that’s all gone. My gut is that for this year, it will revert to straight knock-out, the old style, traditional Championship.

“Straight knockout, it will mean plenty of time for the clubs. You can get all the club activity finished, and it’ll mean you can run off the All-Ireland Championships in a much more concise timeframe.”