GAA Reveal Aggregate Salaries Paid To Senior Management

The GAA have today revealed, for the first time, the aggregate salaries paid to senior management via their annual report.

Director-General, Tom Ryan’s review revealed that there are 14 members of the senior executive team whose salaries amounted to €1,761,840 in 2019. Salaries are not included for each individual but the average wage across the 14 works out at €125,845.

Elsewhere in his annual report, Ryan revealed they had recorded a record year in terms of revenue with the association pulling in €73.9 million for 2019, a 16 per cent hike on 2018.

A significant portion of the increase comes as a result of a growth in gate receipts which rose by 22 per cent to €36.1 million (almost half their yearly revenue). This was due to an increase in ticket prices coupled with a 12 per cent increase on match-day attendances.

The GAA did warn, however, that record revenue levels are unlikely to be replicated in 2020 due to a lack of scheduled concerts at Croke Park as well as the non-budgeting of replays.

With concerns continuing to mount over the redevelopment stadium at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Ryan revealed that he is hopeful the total cost of the project will be €96 million. The long-term debt is set to be in the region of €20 million due to a €10 million loan granted to the Cork county board by Croke Park as well as bank borrowings totalling €21.5 million.

Another project cited in today’s report involves the acquisition of a 31.8-acre property of Cloniffe College with plans to build two full-sized pitches, a clubhouse and dressing rooms adjacent to Croke Park.

On the issue of redeveloping Casement Park in Belfast, the GAA said there were “positive signs”, however, there are issues around proposed costs which have increased significantly since it was approved by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2011.