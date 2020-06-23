Can You Score Top Marks In This GAA All-Star Trivia Quiz?

Winning an All-Star award is the highest individual honour that can be bestowed upon a Gaelic footballer or hurler.

While the main goal at the start of the year remains winning either the Liam MacCarthy or Sam Maguire Cup, an All-Star gong is an award that every player would love to have.

What we want to know today is how good your GAA All-Star knowledge is.

We’ve compiled a list of 15 questions for you to test your GAA All-Star knowledge. There is no time limit so you can take as long as you want when answering each question.

Good luck and be sure to let us know in the comments how you do. If the quiz does not appear below just click here.

