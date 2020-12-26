Quiz: Name The Top 10 All-Star Award Winners In GAA History

To win an All-Star is among the highest individual honour that can be bestowed upon a Gaelic footballer or hurler.

It’s recognition of one’s individual brilliance whether or not their team won an All-Ireland.

All the greats have them. From siblings such as Darragh, Tomas and Marc O’Se to father/son duo Tim Kennelly and Tadhg Kennelly, we’ve even had family members win All-Stars for separate counties in Liam O’Neill (Galway) and Kevin O’Neill (Mayo).

Some have won them in both codes, notably Cork’s Jimmy Barry Murphy and Brian Murphy as well as Offaly’s Liam Currams. One has even won two in the same season in the shape of Cork man Ray Cummins.

However, can you name the ten individuals who have won the most All-Star awards? That’s what we are asking you.

Disclaimer: number 10 on the list is joint with seven other players on six awards, however, we’ve squeezed him above the rest due to his overall honours.

You have five minutes to name them all, good luck and let us know what you get.

If the quiz does not show up click the link here.

