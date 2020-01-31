Electric Double-Header Confirmed For Fitzgibbon Cup Semi-Finals

The Electric Ireland HE Fitzgibbon Cup semi-final pairings have been confirmed following two dramatic nights of action up and down the country.

Four will be whittle down to two next Saturday (February, 8th) with a mouthwatering double-header in Dublin City University Sportsgrounds.

First up it’s Mary Immaculate College Limerick taking on IT Carlow in an encounter that looks like it could be a goal-fest given their form up to this point. Following this comes a real heavyweight clash as hosts DCU Dóchas Éireann take on UCC for a spot in the final.

Mary I were the first to qualify for the final four after five unanswered points in extra-time handed them victory over UL on a scoreline of 2-21 to 1-21. Despite the best efforts of Cian Darcy who hit 0-15 for the losers, it was Jamie Wall’s side who advanced to the final four.

Reigning champions UCC were the next to book their place in the semi-finals thanks to the continued red-hot form of Kerry’s Shane Conway who hit 0-10 as well as Shane Kingston who bagged 1-1 in their five-point win over UCD on Wednesday night.

DCU were full value for their six-point win over WIT to reach the final four but they were made to sweat when Waterford star Austin Gleeson was sprung from the bench before hitting a late goal. However, it was the hosts who held out to continue their run thanks in large part to John Donnelly, Jim Ryan and Rory O’Connor who were excellent for the North Dublin college.

It was then left to IT Carlow to make up the final four and they did so in dramatic style defeating NUIG after extra-time in a game where they scored five goals. NUIG fought back into the game despite conceding two early goals before forcing extra-time. However, an impressive Carlow outfit turned on the style in the extra-time hitting 2-8 to book their meeting with Mary I.

Electric Ireland HE Fitzgibbon Cup semi-finals:

Mary Immaculate College v IT Carlow: Dublin City University Sportsgrounds, Saturday, February 8, 2pm

DCU v UCC: Dublin City University Sportsgrounds, Saturday, February 8, 4pm

_____

Electric Ireland’s Sigerson, Fitzgibbon and Higher Education Championship campaign, FirstClassRivals, showcases the unique trait of these historic GAA competitions that sees unexpected alliances form when fierce county rivals put aside their differences to play together, challenge together, and win together.

Electric Ireland is proud to support the Higher Education Championships and will live stream a selection of Fitzgibbon and Sigerson Cup games. Watch the games and follow the Championship at www.electricireland.ie/hec and be a part of the conversation on social media using the hashtag, #FirstClassRivals or visit @ElectricIreland on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.