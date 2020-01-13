Major Moments From Round One Of The Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup

The Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup produced moments of sheer brilliance throughout the weekend as Round 1 of the prestigious competition kicked into gear.

In Group A, DCU were made to work for their win over UL in Glasnevin while just down the road Maynooth University overcame Trinity College by a single point in Santry.

In Grangegorman, Mary I had nine points to spare over TUD with the other game in Group B going the way of Waterford IT who also finished with a nine-point cushion on the road to LIT.

In Galway, NUIG took on UCC in what was a curtain-raiser for the football sides’ titanic battle in the Sigerson Cup. It proved to be double delight for the Leesiders who won by two.

The final group saw a thrilling contest in Group D where IT Carlow downed UCD by seven points in Belfield.

Burke for the win

DCU’s Donal Burke stepped up big time in the dying moments as the Glasnevin outfit defeated UL in the Fitzgibbon Cup for the first time in their history.

The class that Burke shows here to flick the ball over two opponents before firing over from way out under pressure is poetry in motion.

It’s going to hard keeping tabs on the big man who is sure to play an integral role for the Dublin side throughout this year’s competition.

Kilkenny Cat Leads Carlow fightback

UCD led IT Carlow for long spells of their Fitzgibbon clash on Sunday, however, it was DJ Carey’s men who prevailed in the end.

With five goals and 36 points in total, there were plenty of moments to savour for fans watching on.

However, this finish from Kilkenny’s Liam Blanchfield will live long in the memory. Note how he barely even celebrates. All in a day’s work.

Conway continues college hot-streak

Lixnaw and Kerry’s Shane Conway stole headlines left, right and centre as he powered UCC to victory in last year’s Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup.

The Kerry stickman was at it again today as UCC held off a strong NUIG outfit in Galway.

With the Cork side under pressure in the final moments of the game, up stepped the Kerryman to fire over a beautiful point to seal the win.

Electric Ireland HE GAA Fitzgibbon Cup Round 1

Group A

Dublin City University Sportsgrounds

DCU 0-21 0-18 UL

Santry Avenue

Trinity College Dublin 0-15 0-16 Maynooth University

Group B

Grangegorman

TU Dublin City Campus 1-10 1-19 Mary Immaculate College Limerick

Limerick IT

LIT 1-14 1-23 Waterford IT

Group C

Dangan

NUIG 0-17 0-19 UCC

Group D

UCD Billings Park Belfield

UCD 2-16 3-20 IT Carlow

