Corofin’s Success Has Come At A Price For Michael Farragher

For Michael Farragher, Corofin’s continued success has come at a price.

The ace attacker has been pivotal for the Galway side whose search for a first-ever three-in-a-row of All-Ireland club titles continues when they face Nemo Rangers on the first weekend of 2020.

However, the 2011 All-Ireland U21 winner has struggled for playing time with the Galway senior side. Speaking at the AIB GAA Media Day ahead of next month’s clash with Nemo, Farragher admitted that Corofin’s success has come to the detriment of his inter-county career.

“Ah yeah. You’re missing out on all pre-season, you’re missing out on the FBD League, the National League and then there’s championship. It’s very hard to try to break into a panel if you’re not being looked at week in week out to show that you can prove that you’re good enough for that level. It definitely has been a factor.”

The Corofin stalwart is in with the Galway senior side ahead of the 2020 season where they will be led by county legend Padraic Joyce.

The double All-Ireland winner takes over from former teammate Kevin Walsh who steered the Tribesmen back from the wilderness to claim two Connacht titles as well qualify for an Allianz League final and an All-Ireland semi-final.

While Farragher admits he already sees Galway as a more attacking threat under Joyce, he is full of admiration for Walsh who he feels left Galway football in a better place.

“It seems a different setup. It’s a small bit more positive in football sense, it’s attacking football but obviously Kevin left Galway football in a great place. He managed to bring back Connacht titles and a league title. Padraic seems to be chomping at the bit to bring more success. It’s a good setup at the minute. Padraic and his backroom team, there’s serious names there and they’ve great experience and hopefully, they can bring success.

On Walsh’s legacy, Farragher continued:

“Well like the statement that he made coming in was to leave Galway football in a better place. Maybe in the last year they didn’t perform as well as they possibly wanted to due to injuries but to come in and bring a couple of Connacht’s back was massive. Mayo were on a real run for a while, it was great that he came in and put in that structure to knock them off the pedestal.”

It’s Joyce’s turn now to try and bring Galway back to Gaelic football’s top table. While the former Footballer of the Year may lack senior inter-county management experience, Farragher admits there is a huge buzz in the county following his arrival.

“Ah yeah, he’s a legend in Galway, Connacht and Ireland. He’s done it all. Lucky enough to play against him. They beat us in a county final in Pearse Stadium, Killererin. Himself and Nicky (Joyce) and Tommy (Joyce), they did the damage to us that day which was another heartbreaker. He was a serious player, he’s all the silverware to prove it.”