Quiz: How Well Do You Remember Dublin’s Dominant Decade?

Ever since Stephen Cluxton stepped up in the dying moments to kick the winning point in the 2011 All-Ireland final, Dublin have embarked on a dominant decade rarely seen before in Gaelic games.

Since that breakthrough win over Kerry over nine years ago, Dublin [including 2011] have gone on to lift seven All-Ireland titles and have lost just twice in championship football since Cluxton’s winning kick.

While Jim Gavin was at the helm for six of those seven All-Ireland wins, it is important to remember that Pat Gilroy was the man at the wheel for that initial success.

Several players have come and gone since 2011 with high profile names such as Bernard Brogan and Paul Flynn retiring in recent seasons, however, what has made this Dublin side so dominant is the constant injection of freshness the squad seems to receive every few seasons.

When Brian Fenton they had a ready-made replacement for Denis Bastick while Con O’Callaghan has shown shades of a young Bernard Brogan while deployed at full-forward over the past season.

While the likes of Paul Mannion, Ciaran Kilkenny and Jack McCaffrey may have been viewed as young bucks back in 2013, they were very much leading figures come to the completion of their five-in-a-row success last year with Brian Howard and Eoin Murchan viewed as the new kids on the block.

However, no matter the fifteen placed on the pitch, this Dublin side have shown a thirst for success, unlike anything we’ve seen in GAA circles since the great Kerry team under Mick O’Dwyer. Their All-Ireland count is currently at seven and looks like it’ll rise.

It is clear that following a decade of dominance, the Dubs are not going anywhere quietly.

